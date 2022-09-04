ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Welcome to Weymouth': Town departments, library to host event for new residents

By Jessica Trufant, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
WEYMOUTH – The mayor's office and the library will team up to host a community fair for new residents as many new people start to settle in town.

The event, dubbed Welcome to Weymouth!, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Tufts Library, 46 Broad St.

The event will be an open house for people who have moved to Weymouth in the last two years and are looking for ways to get more involved in the community.

Mayor Robert Hedlund said new people are moving to Weymouth every day, bringing new ideas and energy to contribute.

"At Welcome to Weymouth!, they can connect with some of the groups that are already doing great things for our community, and find out how they can join in to support and build on those accomplishments," he said.

The event will feature nonprofit organizations that serve the Weymouth community

and are looking for new members or volunteers, as well as town employees who regularly provide information and direct services to the public.

Residents can drop in the event at any time.

Library Director Robert MacLean said residents who participated in a recent strategic planning process said they hoped the library could be a resource for information about things happening in town, as well as a place where residents could connect.

He said the town has reached out to 700 households that have recently moved to Weymouth to let them know about the event. About 20 town departments and local organizations will be at the fair, which MacLean said could become an annual event.

"We are excited to pilot this event in support of Weymouth's newest residents," he said. "This is really focused on new residents, but anyone is welcome to show up. We want people to feel involved and connected in their town."

