Lafayette, LA

Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
See what's under construction on Millerville Road

Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gasoline prices drop below $3 in Lafayette; Here's 5 places where it's the cheapest

Fuel prices in Lafayette have dipped below $3 a gallon after reaching well over $4 a gallon in May. The RaceTrac locations on the Evangeline Thruway and 1600 Ambassador Caffery Parkway both had regular unleaded gasoline on sale for $2.99 on Wednesday, part of a handful of locations in Lafayette that had prices below $3 with the lowest price reported at $2.86, according to GasBuddy.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Charter school operator buys Siegen Lane property for $3.7 million

A 7.2-acre tract of land near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road has been sold for $3.7 million to a local charter school operator. Crawfish Aquatics sold the adjacent property, said Keagan Finley of Elifin Realty. Finley represented the buyer and the seller. Jayme Cramer, CFO & COO...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Be You: Jeremy Dotson making magic out of Acadiana's messy closets

Jeremy Dotson is the owner of Dotson Does It Home & Closet Organization, Styling, Staging, Events. Jeremy is both a natural and has 20 years experience working in merchandising, display, fashion, window design and all sort of things that make the world a more beautiful place. Jeremy sees a disorganized...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Installation of bollards begins in downtown Lafayette to easily, temporarily block streets

Workers have begun installing bollards on some downtown Lafayette streets that will allow the city to temporarily prohibit automobile traffic during events. The bollard project is designed to improve safety downtown during large-scale events like Festival International de Louisiane and smaller public events like Downtown Alive and ArtWalk by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle traffic in areas where automobile traffic will be prohibited temporarily.
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1 dead in shooting off Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge police say

A man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of North Harco and Windsor drives, Baton Rouge EMS said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the coroner's office was responding to the scene in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. Around 8:30...
BATON ROUGE, LA

