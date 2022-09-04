Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
Former Home Savings Bank In Downtown Lafayette To Become New Headquarters For One Acadiana
One Acadiana, Lafayette’s Chamber of Commerce and the region’s economic development organization are relocating their headquarters from 804 E St. Mary Blvd into Downtown Lafayette inside of the former Home Savings Bank at 523 Jefferson Street. The former bank building underwent a facade renovation during the height of...
theadvocate.com
See what's under construction on Millerville Road
Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
theadvocate.com
Gasoline prices drop below $3 in Lafayette; Here's 5 places where it's the cheapest
Fuel prices in Lafayette have dipped below $3 a gallon after reaching well over $4 a gallon in May. The RaceTrac locations on the Evangeline Thruway and 1600 Ambassador Caffery Parkway both had regular unleaded gasoline on sale for $2.99 on Wednesday, part of a handful of locations in Lafayette that had prices below $3 with the lowest price reported at $2.86, according to GasBuddy.
kvol1330.com
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
theadvocate.com
Charter school operator buys Siegen Lane property for $3.7 million
A 7.2-acre tract of land near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road has been sold for $3.7 million to a local charter school operator. Crawfish Aquatics sold the adjacent property, said Keagan Finley of Elifin Realty. Finley represented the buyer and the seller. Jayme Cramer, CFO & COO...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
theadvocate.com
Be You: Jeremy Dotson making magic out of Acadiana's messy closets
Jeremy Dotson is the owner of Dotson Does It Home & Closet Organization, Styling, Staging, Events. Jeremy is both a natural and has 20 years experience working in merchandising, display, fashion, window design and all sort of things that make the world a more beautiful place. Jeremy sees a disorganized...
theadvocate.com
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges. For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus. Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last...
theadvocate.com
Installation of bollards begins in downtown Lafayette to easily, temporarily block streets
Workers have begun installing bollards on some downtown Lafayette streets that will allow the city to temporarily prohibit automobile traffic during events. The bollard project is designed to improve safety downtown during large-scale events like Festival International de Louisiane and smaller public events like Downtown Alive and ArtWalk by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle traffic in areas where automobile traffic will be prohibited temporarily.
theadvocate.com
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Concrete culverts being installed for area known to flood
Relief is coming for residents of a Lafayette mobile home park that is known for flooding.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
Death of Lafayette man marks 37th homicide in Caddo
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.
theadvocate.com
Water leak causes flooding along Perkins Road Thursday morning, authorities say
A water leak along Perkins Road caused flooding Thursday morning near Campus Federal, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said only the turning lanes along Perkins Road near Quail Drive were passable as of 7:30 a.m. Videos on social media showed police officers directing traffic as water...
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting off Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge police say
A man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of North Harco and Windsor drives, Baton Rouge EMS said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the coroner's office was responding to the scene in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. Around 8:30...
Lafayette woman searching for stolen ring
Morgan Rees was awakened this morning by police after her car was broken into at a home off of Congress Street in Lafayette.
Oil and Gas job fair set for September 14
Rigzone.com will be holding the next Louisiana Oil & Gas Job Fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 9:00am – 1:00pm at the Cajundome Convention Center.
