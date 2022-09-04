Editorial: Hurricane season has been quiet, but it's not likely to last

It's been quiet. But don't get too comfortable.

We have just passed the halfway point of the 2022 storm season, and the first hurricane only just formed in the Atlantic on Friday.

Hurricane Danielle was on track to become a Category 2 storm but it is not a threat to the United States, forecasters said. Two other systems may be coming near the coastline next as a more favorable pattern for tropical systems is in the forecast for this week.

Why has it been so quiet? According to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward, above-normal wind shear and dry air have kept the Atlantic Ocean calm so far. But moderate La Niña conditions — cooler-than-normal waters — can still be found in the Pacific Ocean. That typically leads to lighter wind shear in the Atlantic, and even though that hasn't been the case so far, it could change. That, along with the Atlantic's very warm water temperatures, would not be good news for us.

Though it was the first time in 25 years that there weren't any named storms in August — Tropical Storm Colin on July 2 was the most recent activity before Hurricane Danielle — we shouldn't take the calm in the Atlantic for granted. We currently are in the peak of season, with the most activity running from mid-August to mid-October. In fact, some of the most memorable hurricanes of all time appeared during this period.

Hurricane Andrew formed in mid-August 1992 before hitting Homestead on Aug. 24 as Category 5 storm; Wilma knocked on our doors in mid-October 2005, about a month after Jeanne; and Michael devastated the Panhandle in October 2018.

So now is not the time to get complacent. Now is when we should be getting supplies together and evaluating exit plans.

Danielle and the other two systems are an indication that the quiet Atlantic is becoming active. So check your list, because being prepared is Rule No. 1 during hurricane season.