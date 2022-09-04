Read full article on original website
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police. Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person.
Suspended Somerset DA sues county for halting pay, benefits
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has filed a lawsuit against the county for “unlawfully stripping his pay and benefits.” The lawsuit alleges that taking away Thomas’ salary following his arrest on Sept. 22, 2021, for sexual assault allegations was unlawful, citing he has not been found guilty of […]
wtae.com
Mastriano's Allegheny County events allowed no media questions for candidate
GREEN TREE, Pa. — Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano held three meet-and-greet appearances in Allegheny County on Wednesday, but local news media were not among those with whom he met or greeted at the events. Mastriano makes campaign stops in Allegheny County: Watch the report in the video...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia […]
Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
wccsradio.com
TWO TRAIL PROJECTS TO RECEIVE DCNR GRANTS
Two trail projects in Indiana and Westmoreland Counties have received grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. State Representative Jim Struzzi and Senator Joe Pittman announced that $91,000 of the over $90 million in grant funding will go to the Indiana County Conservation District for the development of a canopy walk. The ADA-accessible trail will feature pavement that leads to a raised walkway where those using the trail can get a unique view into the tree canopy, according to ICCD executive director Doug Beri. It’s meant to be not just a recreational opportunity, but an educational tool as well.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Announces I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. For this weekend’s closure, Exit 78: Brookville Eastbound on and off ramps will be closing at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9,...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Train Masonry Trades Apprentices in 29 Pennsylvania Counties for In-Demand Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf today announced $297,000 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 continue its Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program in 29 counties and prepare apprentices for good-paying jobs. “There is great demand for skilled workers...
Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
Catalytic converters stolen overnight from Somerset County business
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week. Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in […]
‘Horror stories’: USPS lambasted for service in Pennsylvania | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
CBS News
Pennsylvania offering between $750 and $3,000 in rebates for purchases of electric cars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new incentives to try to get more Pennsylvanians to buy electric cars. The Department of Environmental Protection just announced it's offering bigger rebates. As of now, Pennsylvanians can get anywhere between $750 and $3,000 back on the purchase of an electric vehicle. The rebates are...
wtae.com
One month after Unity Township flood, several homes are scheduled for demolition
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been one month since heavy rain caused devastating flooding in Unity Township in Westmoreland County. Several homes in the community of Dorothy Patch are now being condemned because of the damage. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 went to the neighborhood and talked with homeowners who lost just about everything.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?
POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
