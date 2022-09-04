Read full article on original website
David Baines Valley Sr.
4d ago
This is what our Louisiana politicians has avoided for decades, which is why Louisiana remains one of our nation’s poorest states with the lack of a decent education, poor housing, poor healthcare, zero jobs with full retirement benefits, our state’s schools are ancient too say the least, poor inner city streets and highways, zero entertainment and let’s not forget zero republican leadership it is what it is people
Reply(5)
9
Rodney J
4d ago
You can bet your last dollar that cleco and Entergy will fight against this with everything they have. They don't want to lose all of that money.
Reply
2
burnt white bread
4d ago
Doing so would make utility cost lower. And that's the last thing Entergy and Cleco want.
Reply
4
