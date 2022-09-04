Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Hyannis Triathlons Begin Saturday Morning
HYANNIS – Athletes will be taking to the waters and roads of Barnstable on Saturday, September 10 during a pair of triathlons. An Olympic-length event will begin at 7 a.m. from Craigville Beach, while a sprint race will start a half-hour later. Participants will swim from the beach before...
capecod.com
Falmouth Receives $336,000 for Recycling Upgrades
FALMOUTH – Falmouth has received $336,000 for recycling infrastructure upgrades. The grant has been awarded by The Recycling Partnership as part of the Every Bottle back initiative by the beverage industry to reduce its plastic footprint. The money will be used to provide Falmouth with new 95-gallon curbside recycling...
capecod.com
Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season
HYANNIS – As hurricane season continues and winter looms, safety officials with Barnstable County are outlining their efforts towards ensuring a timely and effective response to any potential disasters. Emergency Preparedness Specialist with the State Department of Health and Environment William Riley said that the region has performed three...
capecod.com
Eastham officer, National Park Ranger receive award for bravery in rescuing drowning victim
EASTHAM – Eastham Police are proud to announce that Officer Victoria Wagner has been awarded The United States Department of the Interior Citizen’s Award for Bravery. This prestigious recognition was awarded to Officer Wagner and US Park Ranger Seth DiGiacomo (who received the Department of the Interior’s Valor Award) for their heroic actions on May 30th, 2021 when they both entered treacherous waters at Nauset Light Beach to rescue a swimmer in distress. Officer Wagner and Ranger DiGiacomo we’re presented the award by the US Secretary of the Interior at a remote ceremony hosted by the National Park Service at the Nation Seashore Visitor Center. Please join us in congratulation Officer Wagner and Ranger DiGiacomo and thanking them for their selfless acts of heroism.
capecod.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.
capecod.com
Update: Voting in Barnstable off to late start after town vault won’t open-polls to stay open until midnight
HYANNIS – From the town of Barnstable: At 4:15 AM this morning, the Clerk’s office of the Town of Barnstable tried to open the vault that houses the election ballots and were unable to. The Town of Barnstable precincts, while open, will not be available for voting until the issue has been resolved. We will continue working to address the issue and are awaiting word from the Secretary of State’s office as to how to proceed.
capecod.com
Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds
BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported cyanobacteria blooms at two Brewster Ponds. Nickerson State Park has issued advisories for both Cliff Pond and Grassy Pond. Barnstable County officials said that a combination of higher than average heat and nutrient pollution has led to multiple issues...
capecod.com
Video report: Car crashes into support structure at Orleans shopping plaza
ORLEANS – A car reportedly crashed into a support structure at the Skaket Corners shopping plaza on West Road around 2:45 PM Wednesday. Two ambulances were called to the scene. Luckily both occupants of the Mercedes-Benz sedan involved were treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. A building inspector was also called to check the extent of the damage. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Four people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Eastham. The crash happened around 7:45 PM on Route 6 by the Red Barn restaurant. Two other people were being evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the investigation and cleanup was underway. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Two injured in car vs pickup crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash involving a car and a pickup towing a trailer in Bourne. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road near Bournedale Road. The victims were transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
capecod.com
Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Sandwich around 2:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Leveridge Lane. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
capecod.com
Third Human Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed by State
HYANNIS – Massachusetts health officials have announced the third human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year. Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that the individual in their 20’s was likely exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, an area previously identified as at increased risk.
capecod.com
Harwich to Host Drive-Thru Clinics for Flu, COVID Shots
HARWICH – Harwich residents will be able to receive flu shots and coronavirus boosters during two upcoming drive-through clinics. Doses of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, along with the Moderna and Pfizer COVID booster shots, will be available at the Harwich Community Center on Oak Street on October 4 and October 11. Both clinics will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek suspect in theft of large quantity of energy drinks from local supermarket
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is again seeking public assistance identifying the male in the attached photo. He is suspect in a larceny of a large amount of “Red Bull” energy drinks from Shaw’s. If you can identify this male please call Wareham Police Detectives @ 508-295-1204.
