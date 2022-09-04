ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Dry weather for now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The near perfect late summer weather continues. After another clear and cool night tonight, the sun and warm temperatures are back for Friday. As we move into the weekend, low pressure will develop the chance for rain by late Saturday. Sunday through Tuesday looks to be on the wet side with cooler temperatures.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Slow warming trend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high pressure system will drift east of the next few days. As it does, a southerly flow will develop. This will increase temperatures day and night by several degrees. Highs will move into the low 80s and nights will warm to the mid 60s. No rain is expected until late Saturday but more likely Sunday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy Tuesday with some clearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another mild and moderately muggy morning starts off Tuesday with areas of patchy fog and low temperatures in the mid 60s. The first half of the day will be mostly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Some gradual clearing will bring a few peeks of sunshine by early evening before skies turn mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall to the mid 50s as cooler, drier air moves in for the rest of the work week. Humidity will decrease as highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday with lots of sunshine in store.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Decatur flood mitigation celebrates milestone, preparing city for climate change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A project that’s been in the works for 25 years took another step forward Thursday. The people who run the flood buyout plan in Decatur purchased their 100th property. Decatur Mayor Dan Rickord says the project has continued under 4 different...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Section of E Wayne St. to close for work to protect Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Utilities says a portion of East Wayne Street will be closed for about three months for sewer work. Officials say East Wayne Street, between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard, will close on Sept. 6 while crews construct the first portion of stormwater and sanitary sewer upgrades to protect the Maumee River.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

1 person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Wednesday night on the city’s north side. Fort Wayne police dispatchers tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News it happened around 8:05 in the westbound lanes of Dupont Road near Parkview Plaza Drive not far from Parkview Regional Medical Center. They tell us a person on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Goodies with Grace: Homemade Banana Bread

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Who doesn’t love a good banana bread? This week’s “Goodies with Grace” brings a special family recipe to life!. Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods stops by the studio to share a crafty way to capitalize on those ripe bananas in your house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Nbc
fortwaynesnbc.com

Stardale Dr. shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to 2700 Stardale Dr. after a 911 call reporting a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
SHELBY, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Appointments now available for new Covid-19 booster shots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The CDC signed off on the new Covid-19 booster shots in early September. They have been shipped across the country and have arrived in Fort Wayne. This new shot specifically targets the omicron subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5. If you need to continue...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two people injured in Adams Co. crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of US HWY 27 and County Road 300 West on reports of a crash around 6 a.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties. In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus was also detected in...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy