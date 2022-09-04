Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dry weather for now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The near perfect late summer weather continues. After another clear and cool night tonight, the sun and warm temperatures are back for Friday. As we move into the weekend, low pressure will develop the chance for rain by late Saturday. Sunday through Tuesday looks to be on the wet side with cooler temperatures.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Slow warming trend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high pressure system will drift east of the next few days. As it does, a southerly flow will develop. This will increase temperatures day and night by several degrees. Highs will move into the low 80s and nights will warm to the mid 60s. No rain is expected until late Saturday but more likely Sunday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy Tuesday with some clearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another mild and moderately muggy morning starts off Tuesday with areas of patchy fog and low temperatures in the mid 60s. The first half of the day will be mostly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Some gradual clearing will bring a few peeks of sunshine by early evening before skies turn mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall to the mid 50s as cooler, drier air moves in for the rest of the work week. Humidity will decrease as highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday with lots of sunshine in store.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Decatur flood mitigation celebrates milestone, preparing city for climate change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A project that’s been in the works for 25 years took another step forward Thursday. The people who run the flood buyout plan in Decatur purchased their 100th property. Decatur Mayor Dan Rickord says the project has continued under 4 different...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Section of E Wayne St. to close for work to protect Maumee River
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Utilities says a portion of East Wayne Street will be closed for about three months for sewer work. Officials say East Wayne Street, between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard, will close on Sept. 6 while crews construct the first portion of stormwater and sanitary sewer upgrades to protect the Maumee River.
fortwaynesnbc.com
A new construction project to protect the Maumee River shuts down part of E. Wayne Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new construction project began Tuesday morning that city officials say will help protect the Maumee River. Crews shut down a portion of E. Wayne Street between Glasgow Ave. and S. Anthony Blvd. and it’s expected to stay closed for 90 days.
fortwaynesnbc.com
1 person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Wednesday night on the city’s north side. Fort Wayne police dispatchers tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News it happened around 8:05 in the westbound lanes of Dupont Road near Parkview Plaza Drive not far from Parkview Regional Medical Center. They tell us a person on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Goodies with Grace: Homemade Banana Bread
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Who doesn’t love a good banana bread? This week’s “Goodies with Grace” brings a special family recipe to life!. Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods stops by the studio to share a crafty way to capitalize on those ripe bananas in your house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Stardale Dr. shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to 2700 Stardale Dr. after a 911 call reporting a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Appointments now available for new Covid-19 booster shots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The CDC signed off on the new Covid-19 booster shots in early September. They have been shipped across the country and have arrived in Fort Wayne. This new shot specifically targets the omicron subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5. If you need to continue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in Adams Co. crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of US HWY 27 and County Road 300 West on reports of a crash around 6 a.m.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWACC looking for answers after dog abandoned outside of shelter had to be euthanized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) says they are looking for help identifying the person they say improperly abandoned a dog outside of the shelter that later had to be put down. FWACC officials said in a Facebook post that a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties. In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus was also detected in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
fortwaynesnbc.com
EACS Superintendent gives failing grade to proposed southeast side jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The fight to stop a new Allen County Jail from being built on Fort Wayne’s southeast side now has the support of a major county school system. Members of the East Allen County Schools Board of Trustees want county officials to...
Comments / 0