FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another mild and moderately muggy morning starts off Tuesday with areas of patchy fog and low temperatures in the mid 60s. The first half of the day will be mostly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Some gradual clearing will bring a few peeks of sunshine by early evening before skies turn mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall to the mid 50s as cooler, drier air moves in for the rest of the work week. Humidity will decrease as highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday with lots of sunshine in store.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO