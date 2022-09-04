Read full article on original website
DRISCOLL DISCUSSES NEW STUDENT SUCCESS TASK FORCE, STUDENT POPULATION AT IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES MEETING
At Thursday’s IUP Council of Trustees meeting, IUP’s president discussed the student population and the retention rate of first-year students. Dr. Michael Driscoll said that the student population will be around 8800-8900 students, which is a drop from last year, and he said that first-year student retention was around 70%. He said that while that’s around where the numbers have been historically, the university can and should do better.
TWO TRAIL PROJECTS TO RECEIVE DCNR GRANTS
Two trail projects in Indiana and Westmoreland Counties have received grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. State Representative Jim Struzzi and Senator Joe Pittman announced that $91,000 of the over $90 million in grant funding will go to the Indiana County Conservation District for the development of a canopy walk. The ADA-accessible trail will feature pavement that leads to a raised walkway where those using the trail can get a unique view into the tree canopy, according to ICCD executive director Doug Beri. It’s meant to be not just a recreational opportunity, but an educational tool as well.
IUP PLANNING CELEBRATIONS NEXT MONDAY
IUP is planning several celebrations that will be open to the community on September 12th. On the 12th, the university will hold its 9/11 memorial ceremony near the 9/11 memorial in the Oak Grove. That will start at 11:30. The emcee will be Army Lt. Colonel Erich Steffens, who is also the chair of the University’s Department of Military Science. Guest speakers include Dan Sacco, former safety director at IRMC, IUP Emergency Medical Services adjunct instructor and a first responder at the world trade center. If the weather turns sour, the ceremony will be held in Fisher Auditorium.
INDIANA BOROUGH AND CENTER TOWNSHIP HOLDING SEPARATE MEETINGS TONIGHT
Indiana Borough Council and Center Township Supervisors will hold meetings tonight. The Center Township Supervisors delayed their regular meeting 24 hours due to the labor day holiday. On the agenda for tonight is a motion to approve an ordinance that would provide for the vacating, removal, repair or demolition of any structures ruled dangerous to the health, safety and welfare of the township citizens, and would also provide the rules for determining when a structure is dangerous. Their meeting starts at 6:30 at the Township Building on Neal Road.
PA GAS PRICE AVERAGE GOES UNDER $4 A GALLON MARK
Gas price averages for Pennsylvania are now under $4 a gallon, but Indiana County’s average remains above it. Pennsylvania’s average dipped below the $4 a gallon average on Monday as it went to $3.99. This morning, the average dipped another penny to $3.98. The average is now 14 cents lower than last week, and 42 cents lower than last month. Last year, Pennsylvania’s Average was $3.29.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES ADVERTISING REVISED PARKING METER ORDINANCE
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Indiana Borough Council approved putting a revised ordinance for parking meters up for advertisement. Borough Manager Nicole Sipos said that the revisions will bring the ordinance up to date. Other revisions including the app the borough uses for the meters and eliminating the use...
PSP RELEASE STATS FOR LABOR DAY ENFORCEMENT
Pennsylvania State police have released the statistics for their Labor Day enforcement efforts. Troopers say that they investigated 648 crashes over the four-day driving period, which ran from September 2nd to the 5th. Six people were killed in six of those crashes, and police say alcohol was a factor in four out of the six crashes. A total of 180 people were injured and 45 of the 648 total crashes were alcohol-related.
CHERYL ANN RYEN, 74
Cheryl Ann Ryen, 74, Indiana, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Bethany Place Residential Care Center, Indiana. The daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Zack) Rhine, she was born December 6,1947 in Indiana, PA. Cheryl had been employed by IUP housekeeping department for 20 plus years prior to her retirement.
REIKO KANEKO PANDULLO, 90
Reiko Kaneko Pandullo, age 90, of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Blairsville, Pa passed away Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022. She was born in Yamaguchi, Japan on September 10, 1931, to Hesse and Shotaro Kaneko. Reiko and Samuel Pandullo were married in Kobe, Japan. They eventually became parents to three sons: Sam (born in Japan) and Vincent and William who were born in Pennsylvania.
NINE MOTORISTS ARRESTED FOR DUI OF DRUGS DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND ENFORCEMENT PERIOD
Members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit arrested nine motorists suspected of being under the influence of drugs and four motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol over the four-day Labor Day traffic enforcement period. Suspected illegal drugs were seized during six of those thirteen total DUI-related investigations.
FIRE CREWS HAVE ACTIVE DAY ON WEDNESDAY
First responders had an active day on Wednesday into early this morning. Indiana Fire Association was especially busy with four calls over the last 24 hours. Companies 2 and 3 were dispatched to Pratt Drive in White Township for an automatic fire alarm activation at 2:50 PM. They then had to provide air assist for a call that brought the fire and borough police department to School Street at 5:45 PM. At 11:02 PM, companies 2 and 3 were called out again for a smoke investigation on Concord Street in White Township. Minutes later, they were dispatched for a carbon monoxide alarm activation on South 7th Street.
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED BY INDIANA POLICE ON DRUG CHARGES
Indiana Borough Police have arrested a Pittsburgh man on drug-related charges along with escape and resisting arrest. Police conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, September 3rd at 11:24 PM in the 100 block of South Seventh Street. The suspect, identified later as 23-year-old Joseph Dogan of Pittsburgh tried to flee on foot from the vehicle, but police were able to apprehend him. He was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING THURSDAY MORNING THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are investigating an incident of theft that happened this morning. According to a news release, officers were alerted of a man that approached a woman near South 7th Street and Gompers Avenue around 1 a.m. and demanded cash from her. The suspect was said to be in possession of a knife at the time and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was not injured.
IT’S GAME WEEK FOR IUP!
Game Week has finally arrived for IUP and coach Paul Tortorella, and the coach had his team on the practice field yesterday. Jack Benedict was there, and his training camp report is brought to you by IRMC and The Co-Op Store.
RALPH E. LEWIS, 79
Ralph E. Lewis, 79, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his residence. A son of the late Clark and Hilda Snyder Lewis, he was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Indiana. Ralph was a retired coal miner and a member of the UMWA Local 600. He was a former member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church. Ralph enjoyed hunting, working on cars, watching John Wayne movies and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
CAR FIRE REPORTED AT CAR SALES LOT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Indiana Fire Association was called out for a fire earlier this morning. The call came in around 7:38 this morning for Indiana Fire Association members to a location near Southtowne Motors on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Indiana Fire officials confirmed that a car was on fire at the car lot, but the fire was put out before firefighters got on scene.
TWO CRASHES, AUTOMATIC FIRE ALARM AMONG FIRST RESPONDER CALLS
No injuries were reported in a vehicle crash off Route 119 in East Mahoning Township. The crash happened at 11:25 PM and it brought out Marion Center firefighters and State Police. Fire officials say that the car hydroplaned off the road near Brady Road and crashed into some trees. That...
CLYMER MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING INCIDENT IN GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police from the Indiana barracks announced this afternoon that a Clymer man was arrested for gun-related crimes earlier today. At 9:24 this morning, members of the Troop A barracks were dispatched to Barr Slope Road in Green Township for reports of a gunshot at a home in the area. Upon arrival, troopers learned that 21-year-old Bryce Anthony Knepp of Clymer had fired a single round from a .243 caliber rifle through a closed, first floor window in the direction of a neighboring home.
DERRY MAN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE
State police collared a Derry man last weekend after he led them on a high-speed pursuit from Blairsville Borough onto routes 22 and 119 in Burrell Township. The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 Friday night when a state trooper on patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Johnathan Checca for traffic violations on North Walnut Street in Blairsville. Instead of stopping, Checca took off, speeding onto Route 22 East and then onto Route 119 North, where the trooper executed a PIT maneuver to force Checca to stop. (The PIT maneuver causes the suspect vehicle to slide to a stop after being bumped on the rear quarter panel.)
