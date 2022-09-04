Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution
Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer could hold clues to solving a big environmental problem facing northern Minnesota — how to protect wild rice from sulfate, a pollutant released by iron ore mines, wastewater treatment plants and other industries. Mei...
mprnews.org
Remember September? DNR says autumn leaves are on their way
The first week of September felt more like summer than fall this year, but change is in the air. The fall leaf season is near and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' first fall color finder report is out. Check out a few of the DNR’s current highlights and suggestions...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota proposal requires cultural competency for new teachers, draws partisan pushback
A proposed update to the licensing requirements for new Minnesota teachers - the addition of a cultural competency standard - has become yet another flashpoint in the partisan battle over education. The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) has been developing the new standards, including the language requiring teachers...
mprnews.org
Drought revives ideas to shift water from Mississippi to help West
When Paul Cofell of Red Wing read a letter in the Palm Springs Desert Sun suggesting that water could be diverted from the Mississippi River and piped to the Colorado River basin, he couldn't stay quiet. Cofell wrote to the newspaper, advising Californians that if they come for the Midwest's...
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
tcbmag.com
What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
Scott Jensen’s tax plan is bad for Minnesota; would unfairly burden lower income individuals
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
rtands.com
Audit shows Southwest Corridor light rail project was hit with the unexpected, leading to higher costs and delays
Results of an audit report on Metro’s Southwest Corridor light rail project connecting downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie and other areas show a major oversight and a major amount of money that is missing. In an interview on MPR news, Minnesota Legislative Auditor Judy Randall explained why the project...
School staffing at 'crisis levels' according to new Minnetonka Public Schools superintendent
New Minnetonka Public Schools superintendent David Law joined the WCCO Radio Morning News on Wednesday and discussed school staffing numbers, which have reached ‘crisis levels’ not only in Minnesota, but across the country.
mprnews.org
Photos: Back to class for Minnesota students this week
Today was the first day of school for most Minnesota districts. MPR News had photographers at Richfield High School and Prior Lake High School. Before you keep reading ... MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.
minnesotamonthly.com
10 Spots for Fall Foliage in Minnesota, 2022
If you’re ready for the vibrant oranges, burnished golds, and rich reds of autumn, you might want to start planning your travel destinations for fall foliage now. According to the National Weather Service, peak times to see fall colors in Minnesota usually fall around mid- to late September and into early October. This summer was exceptionally hot, which means that the displays of color may take longer to reach peak brightness. You can use the Minnesota DNR’s online Fall Color Finder to get insider information on the best times to view fall colors.
fox9.com
Minneapolis park board approves plan to cut down historic Hiawatha Golf Course to 9 holes
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of indecision, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has approved a plan to cut down the historic Hiawatha Golf Course to nine holes. A new master plan for the course was approved Wednesday night on a 6 to 3 vote by the board. The plan was crafted to overhaul the course after a major flood in 2014. Since that time, the golf course has pumped millions of gallons of groundwater into Hiawatha Lake, to the dismay of environmentalists.
mprnews.org
Behind the numbers for Minnesota's hot job market
All across Minnesota, businesses are desperate for workers. “We’re hiring” signs seem to be posted in every storefront. Companies are flying in workers from places like Puerto Rico, paying big signing bonuses, and getting into wage wars in a desperate attempt to fill open positions. According to...
13 Official State Symbols of Minnesota
Most of my elementary school experience blurs together, but I do remember 4th grade vividly because that is the year we learned a lot about states and spent a lot of time learning about Minnesota. We were introduced to state symbols like the loon being our state bird, and the walleye being our state fish. It blended the world of fun facts and education and that is my preferred language. I love random trivial knowledge, which is probably why I host bar trivia as an adult.
mprnews.org
State Fair attendance on the rise, still below pre-pandemic numbers
The final day of the fair's 12-day run wrapped up with 157,000 visitors, putting the total for 2022 at 1,842,222. That's about 42 percent over last year. Compared to before COVID, it’s only 90 percent of the average. This year did include one of the top six days for...
mprnews.org
State Rep. Ruth Richardson to lead Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood has named a DFL state representative from Mendota Heights to be its new CEO. Planned Parenthood North Central States has announced Ruth Richardson will be its new CEO, effective this fall. She succeeds Sarah Stoesz, who announced last year that she would be stepping down after serving for 21 years as the head of the health care and abortion services provider.
ccxmedia.org
New Home Construction Plummets, ‘We Continue to Grow Concerned’
New home construction has slowed significantly in the Twin Cities according to a new report, drawing concerns from a trade group representing homebuilders. Data compiled by local research firm Keystone Report show the number of permits for new single and multifamily homes fell 28 percent in August compared to the year prior. According to the report, 364 permits were pulled last month, down from 507 a year earlier.
fox9.com
25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
This Minnesota County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
