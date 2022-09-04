ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Smiley: Son makes shocking discovery

It's something we don't see coming, and it's always a shock when we realize it's happened. Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, explains this disconcerting revelation:. "When my son, Mark, was a pre-teen, he told me that when he grew up he was not going to be like me. "Twenty years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Installation of bollards begins in downtown Lafayette to easily, temporarily block streets

Workers have begun installing bollards on some downtown Lafayette streets that will allow the city to temporarily prohibit automobile traffic during events. The bollard project is designed to improve safety downtown during large-scale events like Festival International de Louisiane and smaller public events like Downtown Alive and ArtWalk by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle traffic in areas where automobile traffic will be prohibited temporarily.
KSLA

Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. The Caddo coroner’s office later identified him as 32-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Boulevard in Lafayette. He was shot in the head sometime before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street and was dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
WAFB

1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Man dies after crashing into bayou after calling for help

St. Landry – On September 7, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 at the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Philip Gilyard of Leonville. The initial...
LEONVILLE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place.   Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

Police: Jennings man accused of stabbing neighbor twice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department says a victim ran from their neighbor’s residence after being stabbed. Police said officers responded after being called to the Jennings American Legion Hospital about a stabbing around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2022. Investigators said the victim spent the...
JENNINGS, LA

