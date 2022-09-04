SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. The Caddo coroner’s office later identified him as 32-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Boulevard in Lafayette. He was shot in the head sometime before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street and was dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO