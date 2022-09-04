Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Son makes shocking discovery
It's something we don't see coming, and it's always a shock when we realize it's happened. Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, explains this disconcerting revelation:. "When my son, Mark, was a pre-teen, he told me that when he grew up he was not going to be like me. "Twenty years...
theadvocate.com
Installation of bollards begins in downtown Lafayette to easily, temporarily block streets
Workers have begun installing bollards on some downtown Lafayette streets that will allow the city to temporarily prohibit automobile traffic during events. The bollard project is designed to improve safety downtown during large-scale events like Festival International de Louisiane and smaller public events like Downtown Alive and ArtWalk by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle traffic in areas where automobile traffic will be prohibited temporarily.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
With the traveling I do daily from Crowley to Lafayette to Carencro, I have witnessed other drivers do some pretty head-scratching things. Lately, the weird driving and frustration has come from driving in all of the rain we have been receiving. If the rain is coming down heavy enough, it...
KSLA
Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. The Caddo coroner’s office later identified him as 32-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Boulevard in Lafayette. He was shot in the head sometime before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street and was dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports.
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Fallen tree destroys home of Breaux Bridge single mother
Fallen tree destroys home of single mother
theadvocate.com
Water leak causes flooding along Perkins Road Thursday morning, authorities say
A water leak along Perkins Road caused flooding Thursday morning near Campus Federal, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said only the turning lanes along Perkins Road near Quail Drive were passable as of 7:30 a.m. Videos on social media showed police officers directing traffic as water...
Opelousas Police Officers are investigating the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
theadvocate.com
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
theadvocate.com
Busted, then ousted: Security guard oversight board quickly fires agency head after drug arrest
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the agency's executive secretary after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The board voted to fire Bridgette Hull after a 20-minute executive session to discuss her future. “It’s an unfortunate...
L'Observateur
Man dies after crashing into bayou after calling for help
St. Landry – On September 7, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 at the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Philip Gilyard of Leonville. The initial...
CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown...
theadvocate.com
Teens from youth facilities statewide may end up at Angola unit, Louisiana official says
Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed. State leaders said in July that only...
Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place. Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler.
KPLC TV
Police: Jennings man accused of stabbing neighbor twice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department says a victim ran from their neighbor’s residence after being stabbed. Police said officers responded after being called to the Jennings American Legion Hospital about a stabbing around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2022. Investigators said the victim spent the...
theadvocate.com
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
Pedestrian killed in Duson crash identified
Duson Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian who is now identified as Virginia Broussard ,46, of Scott.
