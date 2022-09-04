Read full article on original website
Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week
On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
Thursday's Scores
McIntosh County Academy 42, West Nassau County, Fla. 8. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Prep Football: Silverado holds on to beat Summit and improves to 3-1
Silverado went into the locker room confidently at halftime with a 22-point lead against Summit Thursday night. The Hawks dominated on both sides of the ball and ended the first half by recovering a fumble as Summit was three yards from scoring. But, with just 22 seconds left to play,...
