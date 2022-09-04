ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week

On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
Thursday's Scores

McIntosh County Academy 42, West Nassau County, Fla. 8.
