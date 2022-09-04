Gene Frenette: OUT ON A LIMB — Making case for Jaguars, Pederson to have a winning season

Even when everything went right for the Jaguars in 2017 and they came within an eyelash of a Super Bowl appearance, it didn’t feel going into Doug Marrone’s first season as their head coach that anything special would eventually take hold.

It happened without any strong forewarning. A defense-for-the-ages emerged and the Jaguars rode a postseason hot streak into the AFC Championship game.

Five years later, nobody is suggesting a similar joy ride is in the works. But you can feel a whiff of ascent in the air about the Jaguars, though it’s tough to say what exactly that might look like come January.

While most pundits have the Jaguars locked in for a third-place finish in the AFC South and about six victories, it’s not totally far-fetched to think a winning season at 9-8 could happen. I’ll get around to making that case later.

More on the Jaguars:

But as the Sept. 11 season opener against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field looms, you have to go back quite a while to pinpoint when this franchise was in a better place heading into the season.

Safety Andrew Wingard, entering his fourth year with a third different head coach, has witnessed up close what new boss Pederson has brought into the building since preseason conditioning began in April.

One word sums up what feels different, why he thinks this woebegone franchise is ready to climb out of the NFL abyss: empowerment.

The optimism flowing through the Jaguars’ locker room isn’t your typical preseason belief environment. It’s largely because Pederson and his Super Bowl pedigree has brought a vibe that players sense is a real culture-changer.

You know the past drill: the Jaguars talk a good game about how X season is going to be a turning point, only to find out for varying reasons that they still can’t get off the hamster wheel of underachieving, double-digit losses, bad front-office decisions and suspect quarterback play.

But for the first time in at least a decade, it feels like the 2022 Jaguars — substantially upgraded at different positions by seven free-agent acquisitions, No. 1 draft pick Travon Walker and two other likely rookie starters — are galvanized by more than just having better personnel.

Building the trust factor

The imprint of Pederson, primarily a backup NFL quarterback for 10 seasons, also brings a comfort level that aligns with second-year QB Trevor Lawrence. That connection alone is almost certain to make the Jaguars a fun and entertaining product, and probably a more disciplined unit as well.

“He’s obviously a former player so he knows the ins and outs of the game,” Wingard said of Pederson. “He’s really good about mentality and habits. He really preached that starting in April about building good habits and what you want to be as a player, then attacking that with the right mentality and no fear.

“It’s just belief in yourself. Every team in the league right now has expectations. Every team in the league has good players. It comes down to execution and belief in yourself. I think Doug has been really good about having us believe in each other and being a tight-knit unit in this locker room.

“You got to have an edge to you. There’s got to always be an edge.”

The path for Pederson to chart a new Jaguars course starts with doing a better job in division games.

It’s not a surprise that the franchise struggles since Tom Coughlin’s departure in 2002 have coincided with a terrible AFC South record of 43-77 over a 20-year period. The only winning division records during that time were 4-2 in 2017 and 2005, both playoff seasons.

Not since Coughlin went 39-23 in the old AFC Central during his first seven years — always going .500 or better — have the Jaguars enjoyed any success within their division.

Pederson’s track record provides some comfort in this department because he navigated the NFC East quite well during his five-year run (2016-20) with the Philadelphia Eagles. He went a remarkable 18-12 (.600), which includes dropping his first four games.

By comparison, former Eagles coach Andy Reid, who won six NFC East titles in 14 seasons, was 52-38 (.577) against his division rivals. Pederson’s smaller sample size aside, it’s at least encouraging for the Jaguars that his resume in the most vital games shows a lot of promise.

“There’s no magic formula to winning [division games], it’s just putting your pieces against their pieces and out-executing people,” said Pederson. “Familiarity is one thing, I think it’s good, but again, you’re at the beginning of the season where they don’t know much about you, and you don’t know a whole lot about them.”

Stopping AFC South slide

For the Jaguars to finish 9-8, it’s almost imperative they go 4-2 in the AFC South, which means they have to start playing the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans as respectably as they have the Indianapolis Colts over the past decade.

If nothing else, hiring Pederson should give the Jaguars a much better chance of stopping the embarrassment of losing nine of the past 10 games to the Titans and eight in a row to Houston, which went 4-13 and 4-12 the past two years.

Indianapolis, now the consensus AFC South favorite after acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan, has lost 6 of its last 10 meetings, so it’s reasonable to think the Jaguars can get a split against the Colts like they did in 2021 and 2020 when they won only a combined four games.

There’s no excuse this year for not sweeping Houston, which has the NFL’s worst roster. Tennessee has lost valuable receiver A.J. Brown. Plus, bulldozer running back Derrick Henry is coming off a Jones fracture in his right foot, which prevented the former Yulee High star from defending his league rushing title in 2021. So the Titans, coming off three straight playoff seasons, appear more beatable than any time in recent memory.

What makes finding nine wins for the Jaguars so tenuous is the rest of the schedule. They face a loaded AFC West, where going 1-3 might be an accomplishment when you have to face quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) on the road, along with Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) in London. Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders) at home is no gimme putt either.

Going .500 against the NFC East is certainly doable, providing Pederson’s team can win the opener at Washington to snap a mystifying 16-game losing streak to NFC foes. It certainly helps that the opposing quarterback is Carson Wentz, who got squashed 26-11 in his last 2021 regular-season game when the Jaguars defense wasn’t nearly as talented as it is now.

The remaining three games are on the road against the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets (both very winnable), then a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Going 2-1 against that trio, in addition to going a combined 7-7 against three different divisions, would get the Jaguars only their second winning season in 15 years.

Obviously, getting there would require the Jaguars staying in reasonably good health and Lawrence taking the Year 2 jump demonstrated by many elite-type quarterbacks, but NFL history says it’s not a pipe dream.

Turnarounds an NFL trend

It’s understandable why few are forecasting a winning season for the Jaguars. You don’t earn the benefit of the doubt having the league’s worst record (44-120-0, .268) over the past decade.

But nobody stays down forever. Even the Cleveland Browns and Lions occasionally rise from the ashes to make the playoffs.

At some point, the Jaguars will do the same, but Pederson and Lawrence have enjoyed too much success to settle for being a one-hit wonder. Their goal is for a winning product long-term, and there’s plenty of examples throughout the NFL and in their own division (Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel is 43-27 since taking over in 2018) to believe it can also happen in Jacksonville.

A six-game improvement from 3-14 to 9-8 is not only doable, but an annual feat achieved by half the league in the past 10 years, including the Jaguars when they went from 3-13 in 2016 to 10-6 the following year.

Here’s what makes a six-win improvement for the Jaguars in 2021 nothing outlandish: it’s been done 22 times in the last decade,10 by franchises employing head coaches like Pederson in their first year with the team.

Now some of those teams turned out to be a one-and-done like the Jaguars under Marrone. At the opposite spectrum, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Reid (11-5 in 2013 after 2-14) and the Green Bay Packers’ Matt LaFleur (13-3 in 2019 after 6-9-1) sustained winning after the initial turnaround.

Pederson going from a 7-9 record in his first season with Philly to a Super Bowl champion the next year elevates his credibility with the Jaguars. He still has to prove his current team can take that big leap, but there’s no doubt his players’ confidence going into the season is significantly ahead of past Jacksonville teams.

When Pederson topples Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ dynasty in the Super Bowl, employing Nick Foles as the starting quarterback, that brings him a lot of cachet to his next locker room.

Clearly, the Jaguars are a more buttoned-up organization now then they were under the disastrous Urban Meyer. But it’s also not such a rigid environment that players are overly cautious about how they go about their business.

“[Pederson] doesn’t put anyone in a box, he lets you be you,” Wingard said. “So when a coach comes in and he says, ‘I’ve won Super Bowls and we got talent in here,’ you believe that. Sometimes, it takes another man telling you to believe in yourself even when you think you believe in yourself.

“This is a hard league. It’ll humble you. Sometimes guys get bogged down and lose that confidence. Sometimes, it just takes a coach saying, ‘Hey, you’re this, you’re that.’ and you go, ‘you know what, yeah, I am. Thank you for telling me that.’ And s—t just picks up.”

A lot of things about the Jaguars have picked up since Doug Pederson came aboard. That’s why it wouldn’t be completely shocking if a winning season is the start to a franchise turnaround.

Gfrenette@jacksonville.com: (904) 359-4540

Gene Frenette Sports columnist at Florida Times-Union, follow him on Twitter @genefrenette

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Gene Frenette: OUT ON A LIMB — Making case for Jaguars, Pederson to have a winning season