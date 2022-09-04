Opinion: Bipartisan bill for Living Donor Protection Act would provide key protections

Thirty seven million Americans or more than one in seven adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Nearly 786,000 have progressed to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), requiring either dialysis or a kidney transplant to live. Unfortunately, dialysis is not a perfect treatment, and from my experience working as a hemodialysis technician, I have seen the toll it can have on someone’s quality of life. Organ transplantation can provide a much higher quality of life, but organs are limited, and barriers to living donation currently exist. Several conditions can cause ESRD, with diabetes and high blood pressure being the two most common. Another cause affecting roughly 600,000 Americans, including myself, is Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD).

PKD is a progressive genetic condition that causes many fluid-filled cysts to form on one’s kidneys. As more cysts form over time, the ordinarily fist-sized organs can become as large as a football and cause many health problems, including kidney failure. A person with the most common form of PKD (ADPKD) has a 50% chance of passing the disease to their children. My grandfather passed PKD down to my aunt and father, with my father then passing it down to my sister and me.

My grandfather was placed on dialysis for a few years until he, unfortunately, passed away in a car accident — falling asleep behind the wheel while returning home from a dialysis treatment. My father and aunt are both currently at stage-4 kidney failure and have had many serious PKD-related health events throughout their lives. PKD cysts form mainly on the kidneys but can develop in other places, such as when my sister was recently hospitalized from a PKD cyst that formed in her pancreas. My family and I have struggled with PKD, but we have fared well compared to many others with the disease.

There is no cure for PKD, and few treatment options are available. Most individuals with PKD experience kidney failure in their fifties or sixties and must go on dialysis or receive a transplant. A typical dialysis patient receives treatment three times a week for a total of about ten hours and is expected to be hospitalized at least once a year on average. Dialysis patients must have a dialysis access surgically placed. These accesses can vary from central venous catheters, prone to dangerous infections, to grafts and fistulas usually placed in a patient’s arm. Grafts and fistulas must be stuck with large needles during each treatment which can be painful for the patient. This harsh treatment leaves many individuals unable to work and under a tremendous financial burden.

Dialysis also weighs heavily on the health care system. It is the largest single line item in our federal Medicare budget due to its high average cost of about $90,000 per patient per year. Organ transplantation is a more cost-effective alternative that provides a much higher quality of life for a patient, but most are unable to receive a transplant.

There are currently nearly 100,000 patients on the kidney transplant waiting list; however, just 24,669 transplants were performed in 2021. Most of these transplants were performed from deceased donors, but about a third came from living donors. There is no greater gift someone can give to another than the gift of life itself. I have heard many touching stories of relatives and friends donating to their loved ones and a few of those who perform the incredibly selfless act of donating to a complete stranger. Despite the benefits of organ donation compared to dialysis, many barriers currently exist that discourage these living donations.

About one in four living donors is denied life, disability, or long-term care insurance coverage, face higher premiums due to becoming a donor, or face the possibility of losing their job due to needing time off to undergo the procedure. The Living Donor Protection Act (H.R. 1255/S. 377), or LDPA, is a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by Congress that would prohibit discrimination in insurance practices based on an individual’s status as a living organ donor. The LDPA would also designate recovery from organ-donation surgery as a serious health condition entitling much-needed medical leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Currently, neither of North Carolina’s senators, nor any member of the U.S. House of Representatives has co-sponsored the federal Living Donor Protection Act during this Congress. I ask you to please be the reason that others can live by reaching out to your elected officials and asking them to support this lifesaving legislation before the end of the year.

Devan Woody was born and raised in Burnsville. He is a PKD patient and hemodialysis technician.