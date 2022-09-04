ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Guest opinion: These two authors 'rely heavily on inconvenient facts '

By Alan Keller
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
Major environmental issues in Florida often drag on long enough to generate bushels of facts, speculations, half truths, omissions, and outright lies. In that context Amber Crooks of Conservancy of Southwest Florida and Elise Bennett of Center for Biological Diversity recently authored “Wildlife officials must save Florida panthers from eastern Collier sprawl” appearing in the Naples Daily News and Florida Weekly.

Their bottom line is that they really, really dislike Collier County’s Rural Land Stewardship (RLS) plan which allows 45,000 acres of concentrated development in the eastern county, and they equally dislike a Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) proposed by private land owners in the area to the U.S, Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) designed to add further safeguards to the minimum required by the RLS. Unfortunately, however, to make their point they rely heavily on omitting inconvenient facts.

For example, they argue that 45,000 acres of concentrated development will result in dramatic increases in panther deaths under the wheels of greater numbers of vehicles.  Nevertheless people are moving in droves to Collier County and are driven to the eastern lands by build out and higher prices in the western county.  Crooks and Bennett choose to omit the fact that official Collier County population projections for eastern Collier over the next 50 years are about the same with or without concentrated development.  Without concentrated development, however, the remaining restraint on population growth is underlying zoning of one house per five acres which would result in exactly the rural sprawl that Brooks and Bennett rightly deplore — sprawl that would require even more roads fracturing intact habitats and offering dispersed residents more opportunities to slaughter even more panthers and other wildlife.  Oh yes, and they also omit the fact that under RLS/HCP the maximum 45,000 acres of development they so dislike would require the perpetual preservation of at least 107,000 acres of vital habitat.

In July 2022 eastern landowners withdrew their proposed HCP from USFWS consideration because of years of delays in obtaining a decision. Crooks and Bennett disclosed that they had obtained a draft document from USFWS and suggested that it concluded that such “mega-development” in eastern Collier would jeopardize the panther’s future. The Conservancy recently posted that draft on their website. As is customary, it lists both outstanding benefits and potential drawbacks of the HCP. What Crooks and Bennett fail to mention is that the draft they posted does not issue a jeopardy opinion at all. In fact USFWS has issued a clarification stating “At the time of withdrawal of the application the Service had not made a final determination regarding jeopardy or non-jeopardy for any covered species. We hope to work closely with the former applicants and all other private land owners to proactively conserve listed species.”

Crooks and Bennett make much of the growing number of panthers killed by vehicles, which stems not only from more traffic but also from a growing panther population but omit the fact that the HCP would provide for voluntary, privately funded construction of road underpasses where panthers are being killed before additional housing/commercial development begins. In fact, Crooks and Bennett seem disinclined to mention any voluntary species protection benefits of the HCP.

I conclude by noting that organizations such as Audubon Western Everglades, Audubon Florida, Florida Wildlife Federation, and Defenders of Wildlife, which have defended the HCP as an improvement over the RLS “law of the land”, as well as Conservancy and Center for Biological Diversity, which have opposed it, surely all agree that it is critical to conserve as much vital wildlife habitat on private lands as possible. The chances of achieving that goal would increase if the full range of facts rather than half truths are laid on the table.

Alan Keller, PhD, is Conservation Chair of Audubon Western Everglades. He spent 30 years working with the United Nations in 45 developing countries on issues relating to population growth in relation to economic development, health, and the environment.

