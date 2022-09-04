ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Local News Briefs

By Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago
Coshocton County Dissolutions Decreed

Cassandra K. Cairati and Joshua M. Cairati, Coshocton

Lisa Winland, Coshocton, and Kiel Winland, Zanesville

Heather M. McMasters, Coshocton, and Jon C. McMasters, West Lafayette

Aug. 30

Rashell Davis, Coshocton, and Jordan Davis, Wheeling, West Virginia

Drug raid on Seventh Street

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's office investigated a drug offense at 12:52 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Seventh Street.

Authorities said drugs and drug-related items were confiscated on scene. One man and two women were taken into custody. Names will not be released until formal charges are filed. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.

Chalfant Church homecoming set

DRESDEN −The annual Chalfant Church homecoming will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 with a carry-in dinner at the church on County Road 439, just north of Dresden.

The program at 2 p.m. will feature a message from the Rev. Donna Edsall of Muskingum Church. The CosMus Hill String Pickers will perform. Chalfant was the first established church in Coshocton County.

