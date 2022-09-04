ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUSAN PARKER | Hurricanes, tide played major roles in St. Augustine's early history

By Susan Parker
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
Weather was a major player in the establishment of our city on Sept. 8, 1565. We can only conjecture and make counterfactual guesses about what might have happened here more than four-and-a-half centuries ago without the storms and rough seas, or if the critical timing of storms and tides had been a bit different.

Spanish settlers landed at today's St. Augustine during the period that today we know from data collection is peak hurricane season. Today we can call upon more than a century of data gathering to chart hurricane activity.

Yes, experience had made Europeans in the 1500s well aware of the seasonality of tropical storms. Pedro Menendez de Aviles, St. Augustine's founder, had warned his son Juan in 1563 about hurricane season. Menendez had told his son not to set sail for Europe after July and especially to avoid an August departure. Juan disobeyed his father and disappeared in a hurricane about Sept. 10.

In the 1560s the calendar used by most European nations, the Julian calendar, had become misaligned with the solar year by 10 days. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the day you are most likely to find a tropical cyclone somewhere in the Atlantic basin today is Sept. 10, which in 1565 would have been Aug. 31 by the Julian calendar.

A hurricane hit St. Augustine about Sept. 18. All of Menendez's dates, of course, used the old calendar. The recently arrived Spanish used the storm to their benefit. The same storm was disastrous for their French enemies.

Pedro Menendez de Aviles had already used the tide to his advantage on Sept. 10. Menendez was with his men off the St. Augustine inlet, unloading supplies from his ships. In his Oct. 15, 1565, letter to King Philip of Spain he wrote that "on Sept. 10 the weather was rough on the (St. Augustine) bar." Four French galleons appeared out to sea.

Menendez concluded that the French had come to capture Spanish artillery and supplies. Menendez commented that the tide was very low, between 8 and 8.5 feet of water over the bar. His ship drew more water. Nevertheless, he decided to cross the bar "at risk of drowning in it with 150 persons who came with me and losing bronze cannon" rather than be captured.

The French ships did not wait for the tide to rise. They left to pursue Menendez's flagship, San Pelayo, which had been sent away from our city only hours before in order to avoid capture.

Menendez wrote that "within two days (Sept. 12) a hurricane and very great storm came upon them (the French ships)." The French ships had sailed away from St. Augustine toward the storm and, as it turned out, toward shipwreck. Whatever the storm did in St. Augustine, Menendez does not mention. We do know that it brought a lot of rain and high tides to our area.

The story is familiar – on Sept. 18, Menendez led 500 men on a march to attack French Fort Caroline at today's Jacksonville. He did not let the creeks, still flooded from the hurricane, and water-logged land along the route deter him. Surely the wet conditions slowed down the marchers. On Sept. 20, the Spanish captured Fort Caroline.

About a week later, Menendez learned that the hurricane had delivered another gift to him. Survivors of the wrecked French ships who had threatened Menendez on Sept. 10 were straggling north along the beach. Indians told Menendez of the Frenchmen's presence at today's Matanzas Inlet. Again the story is familiar. Menendez headed south and killed the French he found at the inlet.

Indeed, hurricanes, rough seas and tide played a major role in the early history of this city and of today's United States.

Susan R. Parker holds a doctorate in colonial history.

