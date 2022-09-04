ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

He controlled women, girls with drugs and violence. Now he's guilty of human trafficking.

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAZlj_0hhfwUG200

WEST PALM BEACH — Under the threat of violence and through the use of drugs, Orlith Joseph kept multiple women and teenage girls under his control, selling them for sex in motels from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale, investigators alleged in arresting him in 2020 on human trafficking charges.

Last week, Joseph pleaded guilty to three counts of human trafficking as well as single counts each of deriving proceeds from prostitution and trafficking in heroin.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd on Aug. 29 sentenced Joseph to 17 years on each of the trafficking charges and 15 years on the prostitution charge, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Finally, an outcome:Five years later, one of Palm Beach County's first human trafficking arrests ends in guilty plea

5 years, 225 victims, 57 arrests:Task force tracks human trafficking in Palm Beach County

What is human trafficking, and why does it matter?

State and federal law defines human trafficking as transporting, soliciting, recruiting, harboring, providing, maintaining or obtaining a person for the purpose of exploiting that person for either commercial sex activity, labor or other services through the use of force, fraud or coercion.

In 2017, the county formed a human trafficking task force of local and federal law enforcement agencies, and victim services providers.

In the past five years, authorities have arrested more than 50 people in Palm Beach County for the offense, resulting in nearly two dozen federal or state convictions either at trial or through plea agreements.

Women told investigators of drugs, violence, threats

Prosecutors accused Joseph, 34, of exploiting at least five women and girls in both Palm Beach and Broward counties. The Office of Statewide Prosecution filed charges against him in August 2020. The agency prosecutes cases that involve two or more judicial circuits in Florida.

Investigators alleged that in one instance, Joseph "groomed" a woman through acts of kindness, only to become violent when she tried to stop working for him. In another instance, he was accused of selling a juvenile for sex through online advertisements.

One of Joseph's accusers told investigators he had sex with her, gave her the stimulant drug "Molly," or MDMA, then directed her to work as a prostitute.

Another said Joseph took a photo of her driver's license and address and threatened to find and catch her if she tried to run.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as intermediate priority and 327 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

From EMT to CEO: Jason Kimbrell followed unusual path to Palms West Hospital's top job

At age 22, Jason Kimbrell rode in the back of ambulances in Okaloosa County caring for patients in critical condition. It was his first job after serving four years in the military as a firefighter and paramedic.  He worked nights while attending his first semesters in state college. The job was tough, but Kimbrell felt fulfilled. School was the bigger challenge. He failed...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Book banning remains a right-wing thing

Re the “Liberals have banned books too:” Apparently, the letter writer makes those assertions based on where the schools are, instead of researching how those books were banned in those schools in the first place. Had he done his homework he would have learned that parents of students made those complaints to the schools because of racial epithets included in the books that made their child feel ‘lesser’ or, had encouraged other students (white) to react by using those racial epithets against black students. In other words, the students were made to feel badly about themselves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

3 to See:

SPONSORED CONTENT It’s a summer of sizzling arts in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital.  For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton Beach announces cancellation of 2022 Pirate Fest for budgetary reasons

City announces cancellation of 2022 Pirate Fest for budgetary reasons. It won't be a pirate's life in Boynton Beach this year. The city's Community Redevelopment Agency has announced that the annual and very popular Haunted Pirate Fest & Mermaid Splash – arguably Boynton Beach's signature event – will not take place this year due to "logistics and budgetary constraints."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Drugs#Prostitution#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach real estate is a gold mine of rock stars, movie stars and sordid billionaires

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. We've said it before and we'll say it again, The Dirt is rich with celebrity and burdened by a sprinkling of infamy. Why? Because Palm Beach is a gold mine of rock stars, movie stars, cooking stars, and a few sordid billionaires, including the late serial molester Jeffrey Epstein whose estate was bulldozed to the ground last year. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The Post's storytellers event is next week!

It's Thursday again. Welcome to The Post on Jupiter!. I hope the long weekend was sufficiently restful for those of you who had one. Here's some local news to wrap up your short work week. The small town of Lake Park received a $75,000 donation from a Saudi charity that...
JUPITER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Palm Beach Daily News

Margaritaville at Sea launches 'Heroes Sail Free,' honors military, police and educators

WEST PALM BEACH — Starting bookings Wednesday, Sept. 7, Margaritaville at Sea will launch their "Heroes Sail Free" program.  The program provides one free cruise to the Bahamas for U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire-rescue workers and educators. The three-day, two-night trips can help provide some much-needed downtime for these...
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy