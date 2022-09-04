ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury finds Lantana-area man guilty of murder in 2019 Lake Worth Beach fatal shooting

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

Investigators said Jonathan Major was involved in the December 2019 death of Saeed Christopher Wallace on Fifth Avenue South.

WEST PALM BEACH — A jury has found a 38-year-old Lantana-area man guilty in the December 2019 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach.

Jurors on Tuesday found Jonathan Major guilty of first-degree murder and a lesser included offense of attempted robbery. Circuit Judge Jeffery Gillen delayed the sentencing, scheduling a hearing for next month.

Major was accused in the Dec. 19, 2019, shooting death of 31-year-old Saeed Christopher Wallace. Investigators found Wallace's body in an alley near an industrial area on the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue South.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said Major and another person took marijuana and THC cartridges from Wallace when he was killed.

In March 2021, a grand jury indicted Major and Reginald Jackson on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and burglary of a structure while armed. Jackson, 25, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for November.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

