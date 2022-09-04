Players Championship opens grant application process for nonprofit organizations

The Players Championship has opened its grant program application process to nonprofit organizations in the five-county area of Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Nassau and Baker.

Applications are being accepted through Jan. 15, 2023, to receive grants from the proceeds raised from the Players, which will be March 7-12 at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Interested organizations must meet certain eligibility requirements that are outlined at theplayers.com/charity. Organizations must be aligned with The Players charitable pillars of youth services, education, character development, health, wellness, and sports and military support; and hold a current tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Other eligible organizations can be law enforcement or fire departments and educational institutions (K-12 public, private, charter schools, and colleges and universities).

Those applying also must have been in operation with sound fiscal management practices and operations for a minimum of five years.

“We are so pleased to open up our grant program and continue to build on our mission of serving the Northeast Florida community we call home,” said Players executive director Jared Rice. “The Players grant program allows us to understand the biggest needs facing citizens in the five-county region and determine how we can best deploy our resources to support those needs."

Rice continued: "Thanks to ongoing support from our Proud Partners, more than 2,000 volunteers and our loyal fans and community sponsors, we are in a great position to be able to provide significant funds back to the charities in this community who are positively impacting lives every day.”