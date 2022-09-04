ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

More than 89% of schools in Cumberland County met or exceeded growth measures last year

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon and Steve DeVane, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

Students in Cumberland County Schools made gains in standardized test scores over last year, but the scores have not fully recovered to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, school records show.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released the 2021-22 performance and growth data for Cumberland County Schools on Sept. 1.

Tammy Howard, accountability director for the department, said in a statement released by the school district that this year's data is not objectively comparable to previous years because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The state's accountability report includes information for students in schools and districts statewide as well as overall state performance. Results are based on an analysis of scores from end-of-grade and end-of-course tests and show the percentage of students who scored at what is expected for their grade level and the percentage who scored at a level considered ready for college or a career.

The report also show which schools had scores that improved to the point that they are considered as exceeding or meeting their growth levels. It also identifies schools that are considered low performing.

Graduation rates, which measure the percentage of students who get their diplomas in their year they should be seniors, is also in the report.

Marvin Connelly Jr., superintendent of Cumberland County Schools, said test results are only one way to measure progress. He said the increases in student proficiency confirm that the school district is on the right track.

“Despite unimaginable circumstances, together we have risen to overcome incredible challenges,” he said.

In Cumberland County, 55 schools exceeded growth, 21 schools met growth and nine did not meet growth.

Officials announced the test scores, and graduation rates, and provided an update on low-performing schools, during a news conference Thursday at the Education Resource Center in Fayetteville.

According to the data, Jack Britt High School had the highest high school growth rate in the district; Lewis Chapel had the highest middle school growth rate; and Bill Hefner had the highest elementary school growth rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZKyw_0hhfwMRS00

John McMillian, the principal at Lewis Chapel Middle School, said the school experienced a growth rate of about 7%.

Graduation Rates

Last year, nearly 83% of the county's 3,621 high school students graduated — a 1.4% drop from the 2020-21 academic year.

According to the 4-Year Cohort Graduation Rate Report , the high schools in Cumberland County have the following average graduation rates:

  • Alger B. Wilkins 70%
  • Cape Fear 87%
  • Cross Creek Early College 95%
  • Cumberland Academy 6-12 Virtual School 74%
  • Cumberland International Early College 95%
  • Cumberland Polytechnic 95%
  • Douglas Byrd 67%
  • E E Smith 79%
  • Gray's Creek 87%
  • Jack Britt 89%
  • Massey Hill Classical 95%
  • Pine Forest 82%
  • Ramsey Street (no results)
  • Reid Ross Classical 95%
  • Seventy-First 80%
  • South View 81%
  • Terry Sanford 78%
  • Westover 81%

Low-performing schools

There are 16 low-performing schools in Cumberland County, eight of which have been newly identified.

  • Ashley Elementary
  • College Lakes Elementary
  • Cumberland Academy K-5
  • Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary
  • Montclair Elementary
  • R. Max Abbott Middle
  • Cumberland Academy 6-12
  • Westover High

The schools that continue to be considered low performing are:

  • Margaret Willis Elementary
  • Sunnyside Elementary
  • W. H. Owen Elementary
  • Hope Mills Middle
  • Luther Nick Jeralds Middle
  • South View Middle
  • Spring Lake Middle
  • Douglas Byrd High

In a statement, school officials noted that 15 schools that were considered low performing in the previous school year, were no longer on the list. Kimberly Nash, executive director of data and accountability for the school district, said the reduction in the number of low-performing schools is reason to celebrate.

Testing

Nearly 99% of schools in the district, increased their composite proficiency scores on the state-mandated assessments by more than 10 points. The score increased from 36.8 to 47.3.

Health and education writer Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon can be reached at acastrellon@gannett.com or 910-486-3561.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: More than 89% of schools in Cumberland County met or exceeded growth measures last year

The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

