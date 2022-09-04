ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

STEAM jobs expected to grow. Will Poconos students be ready ? | Something to Think About

By Debbie Kulick
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUSSa_0hhfwLYj00

School is back in session and with it comes the focus on preparing students for a bright and secure future beyond its walls. You’ve seen the commercials or read the materials that focus on programs that are STEM or STEAM based. STEM, meaning Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and STEAM programs add the word Art to the acronym.

Personally, I am a supporter of STEAM programs as it provides students with the added experience of creativity and ingenuity that solves problems and will only enhance the STEM knowledge. A recent Pennsylvania School Board Association article highlighted the need for schools to further develop these programs based on future needs of employers.

More from Debbie Kulick:Keep this in mind for back to school in the Poconos | Something to Think About

Studies focusing on the future skills and educational needs of students showed that over the next 10 years, 71% of new jobs will require computer science skills. There will be an estimated 590,000 new and replacement jobs in Pennsylvania through 2026 and STEM related jobs will grow to more than 9% of that total.

For those of us whose school days are way in the rear-view mirror, our experience with what is now considered a STEAM education included classes such as shop or woodworking, even home economics. All classes that helped tie together the skills that were learned in other more academic related classes.

To maintain its global competitiveness, the United States must look forward to expanding STEM/STEAM educational programs. Developing high quality programs throughout our schools will allow students to be competitive in the growing job market. Two programs that are popular in schools are both coding and robotics.

These programs expose a broader cross-section of students to STEM-related careers. In a traditionally male dominated industry such as engineering, early exposure and familiarity with such programs gives students who would not ordinarily think of a career that is STEM/STEAM related more opportunities.

Education:ESU announces grant for STEM scholarships, lower tuition for Pennsylvania's neighbors

To create more interest in careers that involve STEM/STEAM related careers, a number of free resources are available. The following is a list of free educational websites for students:

  • CODE.org provides free resources that make it easy for students to try coding and learn computational thinking.
  • Engineergirl.org encourages middle-school girls to pursue STEM careers. Students can do a variety of things, like “try on a career”, speak to actual professional engineers, play games, participate in polls and apply for scholarships.
  • Egfi-k12.org, Engineering, Go For It, promotes STEM with interactive games, newsletters, digital magazines, flash cards, kids’ books, as well as tools for teachers, lesson plans and more.
  • Csi.webadventures.games, CSI-Web Adventures, is an interactive site that allows visitors to solve crimes using forensics at beginner, intermediary and advanced levels. (Something for those armchair sleuths!)
  • Nasa.gov/education/semaa, NASA Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy, was developed to increase the participation of historically underserved K-12 youth in STEM fields.

It’s easy to see that early introduction to career possibilities can encourage even the most reluctant student. Some of these may even encourage an adult or two to explore a new field of work and become one of the STEM/STEAM success stories!

Debbie Kulick writes a weekly column for the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent. She serves on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as an EMT.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist

Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Preserving the radical history of Pennsylvania’s bootleg coal miners

The Prohibition-era bootleggers who illegally manufactured and sold alcohol from 1920-1933 are favorite characters to historians and the American public. Much less widely known, however, are the stories of America’s bootleg coal miners, workers in Pennsylvania coal towns during the same era who asserted their right to survive exploitative conditions by mining coal in their communities and selling it themselves, even if the land and the coal were owned by huge corporations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Talk of a tax increase is driving a wedge between leaders of a growing Pa. township and its fire company

WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Travel Maven

There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsideClimate News

A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace Engineering#Mathematics#Science#Stem
wtae.com

Pine-Richland School District investigating racist social media post; parents call for culture change

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pine-Richland School District said Wednesday it is investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student.”. The district sent out a letter to its community saying they are aware of a social media post that's been circulating to the student body. The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
thevalleyledger.com

Poconos Park Ribbon Cutting

In early 2022, From the Roots, a real estate development and venue management company headed by John M. Oakes, acquired 200+ acres of land (including the 40 million-dollar development formerly known as Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and Tom Ridge Pavilion) and began to revitalize and renovate the complex into a state-of-the-art facility called POCONOS PARKTM that will play host to not only local and private events, but world-class tour productions, multi-day festivals, and other special events.
POLITICS
WBRE

Hundreds of customers without power in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many PPL customers are experiencing a power outage in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning. According to PPL, around 10:00 a.m., 599 customers were without power in Wilkes-Barre, including sections of South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, South Welles Street, East South Street, and Lehigh Street. As of 12:25 p.m., PPL was reporting 276 people were without […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
labelandnarrowweb.com

Apex International breaks ground on new PA manufacturing facility

Apex International, a supplier of anilox rolls, sleeves, glue sets, and metering products, held a celebratory groundbreaking to mark the commencement of construction on its new Pennsylvania manufacturing facility. The new facility is located in the Alta Vista Business Park in Fallowfield Township, PA and will be replace the existing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

2K+
Followers
691
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy