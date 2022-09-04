STEAM jobs expected to grow. Will Poconos students be ready ? | Something to Think About

School is back in session and with it comes the focus on preparing students for a bright and secure future beyond its walls. You’ve seen the commercials or read the materials that focus on programs that are STEM or STEAM based. STEM, meaning Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and STEAM programs add the word Art to the acronym.

Personally, I am a supporter of STEAM programs as it provides students with the added experience of creativity and ingenuity that solves problems and will only enhance the STEM knowledge. A recent Pennsylvania School Board Association article highlighted the need for schools to further develop these programs based on future needs of employers.

Studies focusing on the future skills and educational needs of students showed that over the next 10 years, 71% of new jobs will require computer science skills. There will be an estimated 590,000 new and replacement jobs in Pennsylvania through 2026 and STEM related jobs will grow to more than 9% of that total.

For those of us whose school days are way in the rear-view mirror, our experience with what is now considered a STEAM education included classes such as shop or woodworking, even home economics. All classes that helped tie together the skills that were learned in other more academic related classes.

To maintain its global competitiveness, the United States must look forward to expanding STEM/STEAM educational programs. Developing high quality programs throughout our schools will allow students to be competitive in the growing job market. Two programs that are popular in schools are both coding and robotics.

These programs expose a broader cross-section of students to STEM-related careers. In a traditionally male dominated industry such as engineering, early exposure and familiarity with such programs gives students who would not ordinarily think of a career that is STEM/STEAM related more opportunities.

To create more interest in careers that involve STEM/STEAM related careers, a number of free resources are available. The following is a list of free educational websites for students:

CODE.org provides free resources that make it easy for students to try coding and learn computational thinking.

Engineergirl.org encourages middle-school girls to pursue STEM careers. Students can do a variety of things, like “try on a career”, speak to actual professional engineers, play games, participate in polls and apply for scholarships.

Egfi-k12.org, Engineering, Go For It, promotes STEM with interactive games, newsletters, digital magazines, flash cards, kids’ books, as well as tools for teachers, lesson plans and more.

Csi.webadventures.games, CSI-Web Adventures, is an interactive site that allows visitors to solve crimes using forensics at beginner, intermediary and advanced levels. (Something for those armchair sleuths!)

Nasa.gov/education/semaa, NASA Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy, was developed to increase the participation of historically underserved K-12 youth in STEM fields.

It’s easy to see that early introduction to career possibilities can encourage even the most reluctant student. Some of these may even encourage an adult or two to explore a new field of work and become one of the STEM/STEAM success stories!

