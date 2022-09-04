ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

McCord: How not to unify a badly divided nation

By Ken McCord
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

With elections just around the corner, there’s one thing we can all be sure of. Division and disunity are more prevalent than ever and there is little indication of positive change between now and Election Day. In my thinking, this is by far the greatest threat we face as a nation, as it prevents us from dealing effectively with a growing number of real world problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3Hlh_0hhfwJnH00

Donald Trump continues to have significant influence over his base, and the Democrats seem committed to doing everything they can to keep him front and center in the news. Whether and to what degree the current allegations against him have merit remains to be seen, but dishing it out in dribs and drabs promises to distract us from the abundance of problems attributable to the current administration’s policies.

Recent comments from President Biden suggest this is a deliberate strategy to attract votes. He has started campaigning for Democrat candidates and said the following:

“There are not many real Republicans anymore…” Then he launched into an attack on so called MAGA Republicans, saying, “They’re a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace political violence. They don’t believe in democracy.” Then came this, “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

So having established there are few “real Republicans” left, it’s fair to conclude the President believes the large majority of Republicans are properly characterized by the divisive and inflammatory comments that followed…and this from the man who ran on a platform of uniting us as President of all Americans. In contrast to those pious claims made two years ago, it seems to me this strategy amounts to a reprehensible effort to cling to power by pouring fuel on the raging fire of our national discord.

I am a proud Republican, as are many of the readers of this publication. To associate us in any way with a political movement that engulfed the world in a war estimated to have killed 50 million people is not only offensive to the extreme but equally ignorant. Perhaps they are depending on an inflamed electorate and the woeful decline in our public education standards in using the word fascist. Calling us white nationalists, anti women and more isn’t sufficiently critical or accurate for the leader of all Americans, I guess…so much for unity.

The election outcome will largely be determined by Independents and I hope they are as put off by this approach as we Republicans are. Trying to smear us all with a Trumpian brush is reprehensible. In fact, count me among a growing number of Republicans who wish Mr. Trump would step back from center stage and focus his attention on building the long-term strength of his party. We support effective Republican policies and oppose the growing chaos we see under the current administration. There are many talented and qualified Republicans at all levels across this country and the Trumpian shadow is holding them back. It is further allowing the Democrats to make him the issue while the many shortcomings of their policies are obscured. These words of William Shakespeare apply to the Democrats, “God hath given you one face, and you make yourself another.”

I encourage independents as well as Republicans to register and vote in the Republican primary on September 13. Ignore the irresponsible suggestion that any vote for Republicans is a vote for political violence and semi-fascism. There are mature, pragmatic citizen leaders on the ticket, and they are worthy of your vote.

Ken McCord of New Castle is a retired small business owner with a keen interest in contemporary affairs.

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
POTUS
Salon

Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?

The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Democrats#Maga
MSNBC

We've reached the endgame of Trump's imperial presidency

The Washington Post's report on Tuesday that top secret documents were seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate moves us into the MAGA movement’s endgame. The report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, cites people familiar with the FBI's search who say among...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness

As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Meet the GOP's future king of Biden investigations

FANCY FARM, Ky. — Don’t know the name James Comer? Prepare to hear it a lot more if the GOP flips the House in November. The third-term Kentucky Republican poised to head the House Oversight Committee next year has two major investigations top of mind: the business dealings of Hunter Biden and the origins of Covid. With that powerful gavel, Comer will be one of the most pivotal figures in directing the party’s pent-up frustration and aggression toward Democrats after years in the minority.
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

GOP leaders at a literal loss for words about Biden-era job growth

The problem is not that congressional Republican leaders are unaware of current events. In late July, for example, when the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that gross domestic product fell 0.9% in the second quarter, it took House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy just 22 minutes to announce that the United States is now “in a recession.” The California Republican took the same message to the airwaves soon after.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

The Solution to the Trump Judge Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

Legal analysts lit up social media on Monday in response to the broad and potentially devastating order by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee to the Southern District of Florida, temporarily halting the criminal investigation of the former president and his alleged pilfering of classified documents. Her order further authorized a special master to identify and return the small fraction of materials seized in last month’s court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that may belong to him. One analyst after another meticulously detailed the failings of Cannon’s reasoning: It was “untethered to the law,” “a political conclusion in search of a legal rationale,” “deeply problematic,” “laughably bad.” At some point, one truly runs out of euphemisms for lawless partisan hackery.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

One in Four Republicans Think MAGA Is a Threat to Democracy, Poll Finds

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the days following President Joe Biden’s blistering speech in Philadelphia found that a majority of Americans, including one in four Republicans, consider Trump’s “Make America Great Again movement a threat to America’s democratic foundations.”  While the poll also found that “fifty-nine percent of respondents said Biden’s speech will further divide the country,” it did reveal that 60 percent of Republicans “don’t think Trump’s MAGA movement represents the majority of the party.” The findings suggest that Biden and Democrats’ assessment that Trump’s favor amongst Republican voters is waning may be correct. On Sept. 1, Biden addressed the nation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Supreme Court strikes out its own team ahead of 2022 elections

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Just as the bases were getting loaded for a grand slam home run for the Republican team in the 2022 general election, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) managed to strike out its own team. Instead of taking control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP will likely end the election cycle with roughly 48 senators and a razor-thin margin, either way, in the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy