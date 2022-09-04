We need more that just International Overdose Awareness Day | Parentally Speaking

The world acknowledged International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

The event is designed for people from all walks of life, touched by overdose, to publicly mourn the loss of loved ones without guilt or shame and remember the lives that could have been saved.

The stigma that surrounds overdose might make it seem like a problem for weak, poor, severely disadvantaged people or celebrities, but that is not true. The victims of this problem are among your friends, your family and could even be you. Yet people do not seem to recognize that it is an ongoing crisis among us with drug overdose deaths outnumbering those of car crashes.

Here are some statistics:

Nearly 92,000 people in the United States died from drug-involved overdoses in 2020, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids. Each day, 100 Americans die from overdose and most deaths are from opioids, your commonly prescribed painkillers.

So far in 2022, 1,894 New Jersians have died from drug misuse.

North America continues to experience the highest drug-related mortality rate in the world, accounting for one-in-four drug-related deaths globally, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reports.

With the stolen lives of all these victims comes the grief of all the people they have touched. Guilt and shame prevent them from grieving openly, but it is time to embrace victims of overdose and let them all understand they are valued and there are countless resources available for them to seek help.

While International Overdose Awareness Day is primarily about mourning those lost, it also serves to promote overdose prevention and increase awareness. Symptoms of overdose vary somewhat depending on the drug. Knowing the symptoms and responding quickly can help to prevention overdose deaths.

There are some symptoms of commonly abused drugs that parents and caregivers can look out for. Like, mixing drugs, including medication with alcohol, is extremely dangerous and increases the chance of an overdose.

Which is why recognizing that someone is overdosing can save their life. Never ignore gurgling or snoring sounds and try to get a response from them. If there is no response, call an ambulance immediately. The Good Samaritan Law in New Jersey provides protection for the victim and those who seek help during an overdose from prosecution, if they call 911, stay with the victim and cooperate with the authorities.

I am pleased to report that several public health initiatives to address drug overdose, coupled with a slowly changing attitude toward addiction, have started to move the dial on preventing future overdoses. Some examples of that are needle exchange programs which can actually curb drug use. These programs provide free, non-judgmental health services to drug users in addition to clean needles, thus drawing the drug-using community into a health care space that could eventually lead to treatment and recovery programs.

In fact, if interested, you may want to check out the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition which was formed by people who use drugs, people who used to use drugs, people in recovery, people who have lost loved ones to overdose, people harmed by the drug war, faith leaders and concerned community members. Check them out at njharmreduction.org

Or I am sure you’ve heard about an overdose antidote naloxone and it is now a focus of public health efforts. Whether administered through either nasal spray or injection, it reverses the effects of opioids such as prescription painkillers or heroin.

There are opportunities for members of the community to learn about naloxone and how to administer it. There are several organizations that provide trainings. Reach out to us for more information at 732-254-3344 or info@wcpnj.org.

We need to collectively work to prevent drug use and its effect on the community and society. Start by learning as much as you can about the types of drugs available, effects of drug use and how to spot the signs of drug use by youth in your house. And consider joining the Middlesex County Coalition for Health Communities or your local Municipal Alliance.

Ezra Helfand is CEO/Executive Director of the Wellspring Center for Prevention. You can reach him at ezra.helfand@wellspringprevention.org.