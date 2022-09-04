East Brunswick gets federal funding for infrastructure projects

EAST BRUNSWICK – Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., visited the township Thursday, where she presented a $1.6 million check to Mayor Brad Cohen and South Brunswick Mayor Charles Carley which will be used for a major a reconstruction project of Dunhams Corner Road.

The congresswoman also toured a local house of worship, where she saw firsthand how funding from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) has been used to help bolster security at the site.

The grant, a $1.6 million appropriation that Watson Coleman was instrumental in obtaining will be used to fund major reconstruction work to the more than 40-year-old road and will include the installation of crucial draining systems. The road is in both East and South Brunswick.

East Brunswick will complete a bike path between the Community Arts Center and Crystal Springs in conjunction with the infrastructure project.

Additionally, with the congresswoman’s assistance, in this year’s federal appropriation bill, East Brunswick has obtained a $750,000 grant opportunity for the East Brunswick Library. The library continues to be the most utilized municipal building in East Brunswick and the HVAC system needs to be replaced.

Watson Coleman earlier in the day toured the facility shared by Temple B’nai Shalom and the Vibrant Church and saw how funding from the NSGP, a federal grant that funds target hardening and other physical security enhancements and activities for nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of terrorist attack, have been used to enhance security at the site, including with bollards, security cameras and access control features that protect the perimeter and entrances of the building as well as other indoor advanced security measures protecting people who work in, use, and visit the building and grounds.