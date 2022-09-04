Life briefs: Madison Homecoming Royalty, Richland Academy, AU exhibit and more

Madison High School selects Homecoming Royalty

Madison Comprehensive High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Royalty members. They are: Morgan Alberty, Michelle Beatty, Hope Barrett, Ally Wigton, Vivian Lampert, Olivia Lord, Mylah Davis, Isabella Diallo, Peyten Myers, Wyatt Rivers, Brooklyn Thomas, Paityn Hall, Owen Hoffman, Gavin Cates, Zachary Glasgo, Owen McGregor, Hunter Hucheson, Tatum Turcott, Evan Davis and Justice Gardner.

From among these students, the Homecoming king will be announced during an all-school pep assembly on Oct. 7. The Homecoming queen will be announced that evening during the halftime show of the Homecoming football game versus Mt. Vernon.

New classes set to begin at Richland Academy of the Arts

New classes, lessons, and workshops are coming to Richland Academy of the Arts this fall in dance, music, visual arts, martial arts, and theater for children and adults. They include bubble painting, couples salsa and adult ceramics.

A complete list can be found at the newly launched Richland Academy website. The website features include online registration and payment, a parent portal and events calendar.

For more information on registering for classes or lessons, call Richland Academy at 419- 522-8224 or visit richlandacademy.com.

Area residents named delegates to American Angus Association Convention

Kelvin Egner of Shelby and Aaron Arnett of Galion have been elected as delegates to the 139th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Egner and Arnett are among 304 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

New exhibition at Ashland University gallery

“Flash,” an exhibition featuring collage works by 11 artists from across the U.S., is now on display at Ashland University’s Coburn Gallery, 331 College Ave., through Sept. 23.

“Flash” offers a broad range of analog techniques that include both 2D and 3D forms, as well as a diverse approach to the use of ephemera.

There will be a series of activities offered by the gallery during the “Flash” exhibition, including an interactive collage station where patrons will be able to try their hand at creating their own artwork. From 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 17, an Art Saturdays event, “Cut & Paste,” will introduce the medium of collage to children aged 7-12. Pre-registration is required.

On Oct. 6 there will be a “Collage Collaborative,” a collage and mixed media workshop, from 6-8 p.m. in room 346 of AU’s Center for the Arts. The event is part workshop, part hands-on art making and networking for adults that are interested in collage and mixed media techniques. Materials are provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring collage and material items to share. It is free and open to the public, though pre-registration is required.

The Coburn Gallery is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. Gallery admission is free and open to the public. For more information about the exhibition, reception or upcoming activities, call 419-289-5652 or find the gallery on Facebook.

Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio receives its largest ever one-time gift

CANTON — Junior Achievement USA (JA) has announced that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $38.8 million to Junior Achievement USA and JA operations in 26 communities across the country. This is the largest gift from a single donor in the organization’s 103-year history.

Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio, headquartered in Stark County and serving 16 Ohio counties, was one of the 26 areas selected by Scott and will receive $700,000 to fund their K-12th grade financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career-readiness programs.

This gift will enable JA to grow capacity and support key strategic initiatives, such as a semester-long financial literacy course, high school entrepreneurship and creating a talent pipeline between education and the professional world.