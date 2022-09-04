Letter to the Editor: Kudos to a Mansfield City Council member

Aurelio Diaz praised for his efforts

Fifth Ward Mansfield City Councilman Aurelio Diaz is the best in the county. He cares with a passion about his constituents and ward. Just this past winter he came out to Daisy Street and assisted elderly people shoveling the snow, digging out cars and making sure dumped trash is picked up. He will follow up with all our concerns.

We are truly blessed to have such a man. I could go on forever. That's why we think some public recognition is due.

James Gordon Jr., Mansfield