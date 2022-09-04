ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Letter to the Editor: Kudos to a Mansfield City Council member

By Submitted
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2qfw_0hhfw7Ho00

Aurelio Diaz praised for his efforts

Fifth Ward Mansfield City Councilman Aurelio Diaz is the best in the county. He cares with a passion about his constituents and ward. Just this past winter he came out to Daisy Street and assisted elderly people shoveling the snow, digging out cars and making sure dumped trash is picked up. He will follow up with all our concerns.

We are truly blessed to have such a man. I could go on forever. That's why we think some public recognition is due.

James Gordon Jr., Mansfield

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Ashland streets to get 'rejuvenated' with $179K of pink liquid

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday approved the spending of $179,314 on a liquid meant to extend the life of newly paved roads. The money will buy 6,210 gallons of Reclamite, what the company calls an “asphalt rejuvenating agent,” that will be spread on portions of 48 roads throughout Ashland.
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mansfield, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
Galion Inquirer

Whistle Stop remains a community favorite

GALION- Galion residents have come to know Whistle Stop Café for their home-cooked food and reasonable prices. A vacant building recently as a decade ago, it’s now been owned for nearly eight years by Charlotte Larson. Larson was born in Kentucky, but raised locally, graduating from Galion High...
GALION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kudos#James Gordon#Vehicles#Mansfield City Council
crawfordcountynow.com

Cedar Point to host spud-tacular fresh-cut-fries event

SANDUSKY— For over 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been at the root of the park experience, drawing fans from all across the globe to savor the hand-cut, freshly-prepared potatoes. To celebrate its humble spud, Cedar Point will host the first-ever “Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest,” beginning Fry-day, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
SANDUSKY, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
richlandsource.com

Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario

ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.
ONTARIO, OH
wktn.com

Dunkirk Man Posts Bail on Two Charges in Municipal Court

A man who was arrested over Labor Day weekend in Dunkirk was arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County Municipal Court. Anthony Browne was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at his house on Cherry Street in Dunkirk.
DUNKIRK, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion man “called” back to auctioneering

GALION—Sam Baer loves to chant. The 34-year-old auctioneer – this year’s runner-up in the Ohio Auctioneers Championship Contest – is now working full-time in the business as an auctioneer/realtor for United Country Walton Realty & Auction Co. in Upper Sandusky. “I’m blessed with that talent, bid...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 9-8-22

08/30/2022 David Krebs and Kimberly Krebs to William D Tucker and Elaine M tucker, 22152 West Red Clover Lane, $450,000. 09/01/2022 Carol J Mettie (Trustee) to Juliann E Reineke and Ross M Wheatley, 6100 North Opfer-Lentz Road, $375,262. Benton Township. 08/31/2022 Ferdinand J Miller to Derek W and Shannon N...
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening. Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Gernert released with S.C.R.A.M. bracelet

BUCYRUS—Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is free from jail after an appearance in Crawford County Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon. Gernert is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a report from the Ohio Highway Patrol. He is additionally charged with refusing...
BUCYRUS, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy