Morris: We are made to work

We are made to work. In the book of Genesis, even before God makes Eve, the author tells us, “The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it.” Work is not a punishment. It’s a gift from God starting at the time of creation, or so I am convinced.

God intended for humans to be productive, and the value of work is intrinsic. If you let people determine the value of your work based on how much money you earn, you are missing the point. Plenty of people make a lot of money, even enormous amounts, but their work does not enhance the meaning of their life or draw them closer to God. In fact, it might do just the opposite.

For some, work is a means to an end. Get a paycheck and spend the money to make yourself happy, but if that is all your work means to you, then you are wasting one-third of your life.

For some, of course, that habit can become an idol. In that case, it is seen as the source of all that is meaningful and separates you from those things that truly provide ultimate meaning.

In fact, you don’t have to actually receive wages to have productive work. I consider work to be those things that provide meaning in your life daily.

Work can become a path to finding what makes life rich. Daily in my work as a doctor at Church Health, I see patients who earn minimum wage and love what they are doing. It’s not an excuse for paying them so little, but these patients love talking to people they meet in the course of their work. They love feeling productive and seeing the tangible results of their work. A passion develops for them to meet others’ needs. There is no glamour in keeping another person’s house, hauling garbage, digging ditches or providing childcare.

The people who do this work rarely receive what I consider a fair wage, but they are often not bitter because they understand the dignity and value of work itself, not because of what society says it’s worth in annual income.

Tomorrow is Labor Day, a national holiday that began in 1894 in reaction to the Industrial Revolution’s abuse of human labor. In the late 19th century, on average, people worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week. It was not uncommon for children as young as 5 to begin working in mills, factories and mines.

The move from an agricultural society to a manufacturing world led to abuses of the labor force and the creation of labor unions. The Haymarket Riot of 1886 in Chicago set in motion a national reform movement that culminated in President Grover Cleveland declaring the first Monday of September a national holiday in 1894. The abuse of labor and a movement for reform was intended to put the value of work into a healthier perspective.

Today, all of that is mostly lost. Labor Day means the end of summer, the end of wearing white pants and the beginning of school. But it is never a mistake to use this day to reflect on your own understanding of the value of work in your life and those whom you love.

How does work help bring you closer to those things you value the most, whether that is God, family or something else?

Enjoy the day off tomorrow, but then I hope you return to work on Tuesday with a modern-sense appreciation for how your work enriches your life.