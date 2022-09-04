ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

It Happened in Crawford County: Local Realtor John 'Bud' Garberick carries on his father's legacy

By Mary Fox
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ok0x5_0hhfw4dd00

Realtor John “Bud” Garberick traces his roots back to Germany, with his ancestors sailing for America in 1751 and finally settling south of Galion.

John was born in 1942 in Galion, a son of Richard and Martha Dunham Garberick. They moved to Bucyrus in 1944 and Richard opened his business in 1945 at 920 E. Mansfield St. The building housed a grocery, and a tavern named Dick’s Place – Groceries and Meats. At the top of the name, it read “Real Estate.” A bottle of beer cost 25 cents and the soldiers who were living at Camp Millard, on the fairgrounds during WWII, came on the weekends. The place was full, no rough stuff. It was good times for all.

Richard began selling real estate in Galion and, after moving to Bucyrus, he took the test for his broker’s license. He was so intelligent and educated and competed well with a handful of real-estate agents here. Richard was instrumental in the beginning days of Bucyrus Board of Realtors and was its first president. He helped to set up the main foundation that professional area Realtors follow today.

John has many memories growing up in the realty business. His dad sponsored sports teams and contributed generously to the needs of the community. Martha was his number one secretary, helping in the office and their other businesses. About 1949 the tavern and grocery were gone, mainly because the city removed all the parking. Then it became a total real estate business. After Richard’s death, the family found a bushel basket filled with bills owed him. He was a kind man.

Meanwhile, John was growing up and enjoying many friends in his Kilbourne school neighborhood. The Cushman scooter was a big deal for him. He could ride anywhere in town. Later on in his life, he rode his Harley and Indian motorcycles as far west as Devil’s Tower, Wyoming.

John also holds two records at Bucyrus High School in both the 100- and 220-yard dash. Recruiters from OSU came to talk to him, but they found out he had a torn ACL so they left. Also, many smaller colleges and Big 10 schools and Notre Dame sent recruiters for football but, with the torn ACL, it was over for a sports scholarship. John went on to graduate in 1961. He finally had his ACL surgery nearly 19 years after graduation in 1979.

Richard passed away in 1984, and John’s mom said, “Bud, get your broker’s license.” He already had a salesman license from 1963 to 1984, but you must be working for a broker to sell real estate. By law, they had to shut down the realty business until John got his broker’s license in 1985. He has carried on the strict professionalism his father had set over 65 years ago.

It’s a bit of a tricky business meeting so many people and trying to fill their expectations for buying and selling. John says he tries to be "straight as an arrow" for his clients. John also commented that losing his dad was one of the worst things to happen to him as they were best friends.

After graduation, John was employed at Timken as an electrician for 38 years. He was thankful to have a really good job and the insurance he needed to raise a family. Part of his job meant going to work early and starting up all the pumps, generators, lighting and some of the machines so they could idle to warm up the oil. It took about two hours to do the whole routine. Sometimes, when he was working an "off shift," he would wake up and wonder if he remembered to shut off everything before he left.

John is a father of three. Jennifer has her own internet business selling personal items and is married to Charles Barr, a retired school superintendent. Susan Thompkins is a special needs teacher at five different schools in Columbus. Steve is the third generation of Gerberick family Realtors. He worked with his dad for a few years. Later, Steve and his wife Annette started their own business in New Washington where they live with their sons Hunter and Avery.

Finally, if you ask John about his current health, he says that after 10 shoulder replacements “I can still smile.”

Go online for more of Mary Fox’s stories and photos on bucyrustelegraphforum.com. If you are interested in sharing a story, write Mary Fox, 931 Marion Road, Bucyrus, OH 44820 or email littlefoxfactory@columbus.rr.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wyoming, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
State
Wyoming State
Local
Ohio Business
City
Kilbourne, OH
Crawford County, OH
Government
City
Galion, OH
Galion, OH
Government
County
Crawford County, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Bucyrus, OH
Government
10TV

Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Hearing set for solar facility in Morrow Co.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Blossom Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 144-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Morrow County. The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Washington Township Trustee Hall, 3612 Township Road 49, Iberia, Ohio.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Whistle Stop remains a community favorite

GALION- Galion residents have come to know Whistle Stop Café for their home-cooked food and reasonable prices. A vacant building recently as a decade ago, it’s now been owned for nearly eight years by Charlotte Larson. Larson was born in Kentucky, but raised locally, graduating from Galion High...
GALION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Board Of Realtors
morrowcountysentinel.com

2022 Morrow County Junior Fair King and Queen crowned

MORROW COUNTY- Crowning of the 2022 Morrow County Junior Fair King and Queen took place Tuesday, August 30, before a packed crowed in the Junior Fair building. Crowned were Lydia Leonard, queen, and Jeff Adams, king. Queen Lydia, attired in a full length Navy Blue Mermaid style dress with sequins, said, “It’s such an honor to have a leadership role.”
MORROW COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
WBNS 10TV Columbus

1 injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Gernert released with S.C.R.A.M. bracelet

BUCYRUS—Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is free from jail after an appearance in Crawford County Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon. Gernert is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a report from the Ohio Highway Patrol. He is additionally charged with refusing...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

“He died a hero trying to save his mom”

WILLARD—A prayer vigil was held in downtown Willard Monday evening as an entire community mourns the loss of a mother and her son. Brandi Chong Thornton, 31, and her son Julez Bryant 13 were found dead in their home over the weekend. Councilman Jacob McKenzie attended the vigil and...
WILLARD, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
826
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy