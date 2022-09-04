It Happened in Crawford County: Local Realtor John 'Bud' Garberick carries on his father's legacy

Realtor John “Bud” Garberick traces his roots back to Germany, with his ancestors sailing for America in 1751 and finally settling south of Galion.

John was born in 1942 in Galion, a son of Richard and Martha Dunham Garberick. They moved to Bucyrus in 1944 and Richard opened his business in 1945 at 920 E. Mansfield St. The building housed a grocery, and a tavern named Dick’s Place – Groceries and Meats. At the top of the name, it read “Real Estate.” A bottle of beer cost 25 cents and the soldiers who were living at Camp Millard, on the fairgrounds during WWII, came on the weekends. The place was full, no rough stuff. It was good times for all.

Richard began selling real estate in Galion and, after moving to Bucyrus, he took the test for his broker’s license. He was so intelligent and educated and competed well with a handful of real-estate agents here. Richard was instrumental in the beginning days of Bucyrus Board of Realtors and was its first president. He helped to set up the main foundation that professional area Realtors follow today.

John has many memories growing up in the realty business. His dad sponsored sports teams and contributed generously to the needs of the community. Martha was his number one secretary, helping in the office and their other businesses. About 1949 the tavern and grocery were gone, mainly because the city removed all the parking. Then it became a total real estate business. After Richard’s death, the family found a bushel basket filled with bills owed him. He was a kind man.

Meanwhile, John was growing up and enjoying many friends in his Kilbourne school neighborhood. The Cushman scooter was a big deal for him. He could ride anywhere in town. Later on in his life, he rode his Harley and Indian motorcycles as far west as Devil’s Tower, Wyoming.

John also holds two records at Bucyrus High School in both the 100- and 220-yard dash. Recruiters from OSU came to talk to him, but they found out he had a torn ACL so they left. Also, many smaller colleges and Big 10 schools and Notre Dame sent recruiters for football but, with the torn ACL, it was over for a sports scholarship. John went on to graduate in 1961. He finally had his ACL surgery nearly 19 years after graduation in 1979.

Richard passed away in 1984, and John’s mom said, “Bud, get your broker’s license.” He already had a salesman license from 1963 to 1984, but you must be working for a broker to sell real estate. By law, they had to shut down the realty business until John got his broker’s license in 1985. He has carried on the strict professionalism his father had set over 65 years ago.

It’s a bit of a tricky business meeting so many people and trying to fill their expectations for buying and selling. John says he tries to be "straight as an arrow" for his clients. John also commented that losing his dad was one of the worst things to happen to him as they were best friends.

After graduation, John was employed at Timken as an electrician for 38 years. He was thankful to have a really good job and the insurance he needed to raise a family. Part of his job meant going to work early and starting up all the pumps, generators, lighting and some of the machines so they could idle to warm up the oil. It took about two hours to do the whole routine. Sometimes, when he was working an "off shift," he would wake up and wonder if he remembered to shut off everything before he left.

John is a father of three. Jennifer has her own internet business selling personal items and is married to Charles Barr, a retired school superintendent. Susan Thompkins is a special needs teacher at five different schools in Columbus. Steve is the third generation of Gerberick family Realtors. He worked with his dad for a few years. Later, Steve and his wife Annette started their own business in New Washington where they live with their sons Hunter and Avery.

Finally, if you ask John about his current health, he says that after 10 shoulder replacements “I can still smile.”

Go online for more of Mary Fox’s stories and photos on bucyrustelegraphforum.com. If you are interested in sharing a story, write Mary Fox, 931 Marion Road, Bucyrus, OH 44820 or email littlefoxfactory@columbus.rr.com.