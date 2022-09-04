Shirley, Conemaugh Township play with heavy hearts in win over Conemaugh Valley

EAST TAYLOR TOWNSHIP -- Conemaugh Township’s array of playmakers outlasted Conemaugh Valley’s ball-control offense Saturday afternoon as the team picked up its second consecutive win with a 28-12 WestPAC triumph over the Blue Jays.

Quarterback Tanner Shirley, wide receiver Ethan Black, and do-everything athlete Jon Updyke keyed a balanced offense. The Conemaugh Township defense came up with a couple of crucial stops to hold off a potential Conemaugh Valley comeback.

“This was a very tough Conemaugh Valley team, and a tough Saturday afternoon game in the heat,” said Conemaugh Township head coach Tony Penna Jr. “We were able to make some plays, and Tanner (Shirley) was in complete control.”

What it means

Conemaugh Township moved to 2-0 behind a solid performance from Shirley, who completed 11 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

“We executed our game plan on offense,” Shirley said.

The senior signal-caller was playing with a heavy heart, due to the passing of his grandfather John Haines on Friday. The former Shade coach was a big influence on Shirley’s career.

“I still remember in 6th grade, he would take me to every practice,” said Shirley. “He taught me how to throw the ball, so this one meant a little more today.”

Key plays

Late in the first half with Conemaugh Township holding a 14-6 lead, a 30-yard scramble by Shirley gave Conemaugh Township a first-and-goal at the Blue Jay 6. However, a bad snap on the next play resulted in a 13-yard loss. Shirley then found Kyler Mauzy for a 16-yard gain to the Conemaugh Valley 3. After Updyke was stopped short of the goal line on third down, he powered in on fourth-and-goal to give Conemaugh Township a 21-6 lead with just 1:19 remaining before the break.

By the numbers

Black was Shirley’s favorite target, as he caught 10 passes for 111 yards and a score, adding 41 rushing yards on four carries. Conemaugh Valley outrushed Conemaugh Township 232-122, behind a game-high 162 yards and two touchdowns from junior running back Eli Darr. The Blue Jays were stopped in the red zone once at the end of the first half and once in the fourth quarter. Conemaugh Valley completed just one pass for 28 yards on the day.

Unsung hero

Updyke rushed for two short touchdowns, completed one pass for 19 yards and caught a 64-yard pass for Conemaugh Township's lone touchdown of the second half.

They said it

“I’m proud of our kids and the effort they put up,” said Conemaugh Valley head coach Matt Kent. “I have nothing but respect for Coach Penna and what he does. He definitely makes it hard to prepare. We had a couple of breakdowns and a couple of penalties where we shot ourselves in the foot and could have made it a different game.”

What’s next

Conemaugh Valley (0-2) travels to Windber on Friday, while Conemaugh Township (2-0) will be on the road at Claysburg-Kimmel. Both games are set for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

---

North Star no match for Keyser

In Keyser, West Virginia, the Cougars suffered a 56-14 non-conference setback to fall to 0-2 on the season.

North Star junior quarterback Connor Yoder completed 12 of 27 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Tunstall hauled in a 14-yard TD grab while tight end Cody Hause had a 3-yard touchdown reception.

Hause and Isaac Berkey each had 70-plus yards of receiving in the contest.

North Star allowed 550-plus yards of offense against Keyser. The Golden Tornado moved to 2-0 on the season.

North Star visits West Branch (1-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

