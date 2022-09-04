Kinsler column: My wife lives by the Boy Scout code every day

I, master of description, cannot even begin to express how proud I am of Natalie. With the exception of her choice in spouses, she is the personification of the old Boy Scout Code, which I learned at age 8. Perhaps you remember its 12 virtues (not necessarily in order.)

Trustworthy: If she’s asked to complete a task, be it a painting or a recipe or the rescue of an institution’s books, consider it done. (I’m recruited for unskilled labor.)

Loyal: Italian-Americans, Americans, women, her church, Ohio University, and even I fall under the fearsome radar net of her protection. I’ve learned to avoid situations in which I might inadvertently challenge those she’s chosen to protect, which typically isn’t so easy.

Helpful: She often dispatches others (aka me) to fulfill this one. “Go help that lady with her groceries,” and I do so immediately, albeit with much drama, to wit, torrents of rain and a load that would benefit from an OSHA-approved overhead-rated cargo sling.

Courteous: She has taught me this one, for her courtesy never, ever fails. Neither would yours if you’d been raised by her mother.

Kind: It seems that the instincts that protect injured animals out in the forest usually steer them well away from us. We’ve nevertheless rescued birds, opossums, bunnies, racoons, and anything small and dumb enough to fit in our live trap. Occasionally we win, and the poor creatures run off to tell tales of the two fanatics who tried to rescue them.

Obedient: Um, one isn’t so instinctive for either of us. Natalie specifically had it redacted from our marriage ceremony. Her church might have something to say on the subject, too. But we try.

Cheerful: She always was, and still is. Cheerful enough that, given the right circumstances, it seems appropriate to throttle her.

Thrifty: Her mother spent the 1930’s and ‘40’s enjoying the lively economy of Mussolini’s southern Italy, and Natalie inherited her mother’s spending habits. Have you ever seen old-world, police-state efficiency at work?

Friendly: Who else keeps a notebook full of birth dates, most of people she’s barely met? For a counter example, examine the social record of her current spouse.

Brave: Yup. All five feet of her, fearless before bank presidents, academic officials, and my parents. The latter, however, never lost their implied terror of my vigorous spouse, nor have others unfamiliar with her ferocity.

Clean. Also affirmative: Have you ever witnessed an admiral’s inspection of an Italian-run household? Under protest, so am I.

And reverent: She attends St Mary of the Assumption Church (now Basilica), so faithfully that everyone there knows me.

Behold, these are the twelve surahs of Boy Scout law. For the likes of M Kinsler they are purely aspirational, but I have someone to point the way.