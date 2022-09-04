ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

News briefs: Murder Mystery Dinner on Sept. 11

By Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
Murder Mystery Dinner on Sept. 11

CHILLICOTHE – Don’t miss out on the chance to attend the 2022 Murder Mystery Dinner for Sunday, Sept. 11.

Adena Mansion and Gardens will once again become the place to hone your skills as a rookie crime-solver in an entertaining atmosphere filled with great food and mystery. This year's mystery, “Gold” is an all-new original production written and directed by Delmar Burkitt.

The grounds open at 5:15 p.m. and the mystery will begin at 6 p.m.. After you gather your clues, dinner will follow at approximately 7 p.m. Tickets are available at $50 per person for AMGS members (PROMO CODE AMGS2022) and $55 for non-members. Admission includes both the mystery and the dinner. Prizes will be awarded each evening at the conclusion of the program.

Dinner will be served in a tent behind the mansion to allow for more distance between tables and better air circulation. Please dress according to the weather forecast and wear comfortable shoes, as there will be walking involved. Transportation will be provided to those who are mobility challenged.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit our website at adenamansion.com, email info@adenamansion.com, or call (740) 772-1500.

Vinton County air show on Sept. 18

The 51st annual Vinton County Air Show will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Vinton County Airport. Terry Stevens, president of the Pilots & Booster Club stated that the show is coming together and final details for the show are underway.Terry said that “if fly’s it will be at the show this year”. The show will feature full size aerial acts, radio controlled aircraft, drones, sky divers, rocket launch and a jet powered radio controlled plane.Along with all the flying there will be the famous Bar-B-Q chicken dinner. The McArthur Eagles will sponsor the Candy Drop for the kids and Santa Clause will even sky dive in for this event.The show is free, however the VPBA ask for a $10 parking donation to help fund the airport. The show starts at 1:00 pm. Terry noted that Airport Road will be closed at 1 p.m. for the show. Access to the Air Port will be from State Route 328 to Airport Road east.

Ohio Communities Receive $2.6 million in Financing from Ohio Water Development Authority

The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $2.6 million through low interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans. For the month of July, the Authority funded six projects that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The 6 awarded projects received an interest rate ranging from 2.74% to 3.65%.

The following Ohio communities are receiving funding from OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program:

  • The Village of Adelphi in Ross County is receiving $15,400.00 at 3.65% for 5 years for the design of 150 feet of sanitary sewer along Chestnut Street to replace aging sewers.
  • The City of Lima in Allen County is receiving $1,003,500.00 at 2.74% for 20 years for the construction of a 100,000 gallon detention basin and 9,200 feet of storm sewers in the Cardone/Northwold area to reduce combined sewer overflows and basement backups.
  • The Village of Lodi in Medina County is receiving $526,338.00 at 3.19% for 20 years for the construction of a UV disinfection system to replace equipment that has exceeded its useful life.
  • The Village of South Charleston in Clark County is receiving $145,171.00 at 3.32% for 30 years for the construction of wastewater treatment plant improvements to replace equipment that has exceeded it useful life, including: pump and valve replacements, chemical feed updates, and metering improvements.
  • Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority in Montgomery County is receiving $913,185.00 at 3.65% for 5 years for the design of collection system improvements, including an equalization tank, to reduce sewer overflows.
  • Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District in Athens County is receiving $20,400.00 at 3.65% for 5 years for the development of a preliminary engineering report to evaluate alternatives for improving ammonia removal at the District’s wastewater treatment plant to achieve compliance with permit limits.

The State of Ohio created the OWDA to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio. Since its creation in 1968, OWDA has pursued borrowing that assure the OWDA the lowest cost of funds in order to maintain low borrowing rates for the local governments of Ohio. These low borrowing rates allow local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges.

THE CAC WILL BE HOSTING CRAFT FAIR EVENT

The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting a Craft Fair Event at the Senior Center (402 Clough Street in Waverly) on Saturday, October 22nd from 10am to 3pm.

This fundraising event will provide local craft vendors and artists the opportunity to rent a table space to showcase and sell their merchandise. The table rental fee is $25 with proceeds going to the CAC’s Events Committee to assist in funding upcoming community events (e.g. Trunk-or-Treat, Reindeer Games, etc). In addition, the CAC’s Events Committee will be selling concessions throughout the event to raise funds.

“We’re very excited to be offering this event to our community, not only for the craft vendors and artists but also to the general public and just in time for the upcoming holiday season,” stated Amber Wheeler, Executive Assistant at the CAC. “We have so many talented artists in our area, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to showcase their work and support their efforts to grow their small businesses.”

The Craft Fair Event is open to the public and no admission is required. Vendor forms and money must be received by Monday, October 17th.

Vendors who are interested in participating in this event should contact Sonya Godfrey (sgodfrey@pikecac.org) or Kristi Maust (kmaust@pikecac.org) or call (740) 289 – 2371.

THE RETURN OF CAREER FAIR IS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 14th

Back by popular demand, the OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting its annual Career Fair event on Wednesday, September 14th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds (311 Mill Street, Piketon).

This event will feature a variety of area businesses that have multiple open positions available in the area. Positions range from customer service, general labor, and health care, to logistics, cleaning, and more. The businesses attending the event will be accepting applications and resumes on-site and will be discussing details to anyone interested in the jobs available.

This event offers local job seekers the opportunity to meet with employers from Pike, Ross, Scioto, Adams, and Jackson Counties to discuss available positions and work opportunities. To assist job seekers prepare for this opportunity, the OMJ Career Center of Pike County will be helping with updating resumes, interviewing practices, and tips at no-cost for these services.

“We have been looking forward to this event since last October,” stated Erica Jones, OMJ Career Center Supervisor. “This event has proven to be an excellent opportunity for job seekers and businesses to find out more about each other, learn about the positions available, and match job seekers’ skills to employers seeking to fill open positions.”

The Career Fair events took place last year in May and October which resulted in a total of over 160 job seekers in attendance and over 74 businesses participating.

This event is open to the public and requires no cost to attend. Doors open to the public at 5:00 pm. For more information, please contact the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at (740) 289 - 2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org or pikeonestop.org. Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information.

#Infrastructure#Briefs#Water Treatment#Fresh Water#Mystery Dinner#Adena Mansion And Gardens#Amgs#The Pilots Booster Club
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate a weekend shooting in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that took place over the weekend. According to reports, officers responded to the 100 block of Race Street on Saturday after 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the area. Witnesses told police that several...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

