Michael Miller
4d ago
Tina Peter's deserves some real jail time. but she is white and knows powerful people and this is Mesa County, she will most likely just lose her job.
KKTV
Recount lawsuit filed by indicted Colorado clerk and recorder thrown out by judge
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A last-ditch effort by an indicted Colorado clerk and recorder to contest an election loss was ended by a judge. In June, Tina Peters of Mesa County lost her bid to become the Republican party nominee for Colorado secretary of state. An ensuing recount doubled down on those results, handing Peters just 13 additional votes and keeping her firmly behind winner Pam Anderson, who received 43 percent of the vote to Peters’ 29 percent. A third candidate, Mike O’Donnell, carried the remainder of the ballots.
KKTV
Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.
KJCT8
Mark Miller Behind Bars
GRAND JUNCTION CITY SAYS IT'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE...RECEIVED 30 APPLICATIONS FOCUSING ON HOUSING...HOMELESSNESS AND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH. THE AMERICAN MUCKRAKERS PAC WANTS THE FEDS TO CHECK OUT ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN GARFIELD COUNTY. Tina Peters Lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. A DENVER BASED JUDGE TOSSED INDICTED...
GJPD Investigating Attempted Kidnapping
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — At approximately 2:10 PM on Wednesday, September 7th the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa. The incident involved a 12-year-old female who reported an adult male telling her to come with him and grabbing her arm before she fled. The […]
Murder in Montrose County; Update
For the first time in 3 years homicide has been committed in Montrose County.
nbc11news.com
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it is seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run in Grand Junction in July that killed a local bicyclist. Authorities state that a Grand Junction man was riding his bicycle along 29 1/2 road on July 22 at around...
Former Grand Junction School Now Home of Elegant Wine Bar
A former historical schoolhouse in Grand Junction has found new life as a downtown hotspot with several new attractions. At the corner of 7th and grand is the former site of the Lowell Schoolhouse which has now been transformed into several new developments, including the 7th Grand Wine Bar. The...
Grand Junction Colorado Streets with the Most Unique Names
Ever roll up to a stop sign and discover you are driving down a Grand Junction street with a unique name? Perhaps you found yourself on Delicious Road, or maybe Partee Drive?. Some of our listeners had some great streets to share. A few of these we had never heard of, and there are some that got multiple mentions yet we can exactly locate them. See what you think, and include your choice for the most unique street in Grand Junction by chatting on our station app.
KKTV
Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’
FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying. According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing a subordinate’s report. “One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of...
KJCT8
Montrose County Road and Bridge operator places at national roadeo
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Rusty Catlin, a Montrose County Road and Bridge foreman, recently placed in the top ten of the American Public Works Association’s National Equipment Roadeo in Charlotte, North Carolina. Catlin placed fifth overall in the backhoe with a total time of 3:37 and tenth in the...
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Fruita
An attempted murder suspect was detained in Fruita on August 26, 2022.
KJCT8
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 12-year old girl at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa just a little after 2PM Wednesday. Officers say the girl told them the man asked her to follow him and then...
coloradosun.com
Along Colorado’s I-70 detour route, speeding, traffic jams — and an occasional boost to business
Closures of Colorado’s main east-west thoroughfare this summer have sent drivers on hourslong detours — bringing added traffic and a welcome boost to some towns and businesses on the alternate routes. In Craig, there’s been a bump to restaurants and grocery stores. In Rifle, Interstate 70 closures have...
Big Plans for Delta Colorado’s 1 of 6 Historic Egyptian Theatre
A historic theatre in Delta, Colorado is for sale, and a prospective buyer has huge plans for the venue. See what's in store for Western Colorado's Egyptian Theatre. The Egyptian Theatre at 452 Main Street in Delta, along with its counterpart, the Tru Vu Drive In, went up for sale earlier in 2022. As it turns out, a buyer with an extensive background in music production plans to take the reins.
KJCT8
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
UPDATE: 3:26 p.m. Sept. 6 - MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in the first homicide in Montrose County in three years. Authorities state that the victim is 41-year-old Olathe, Colorado resident Jonas Najar Junior. Mark Miller, a 64-year-old Montrose man,...
KJCT8
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
One of These Homeless Grand Junction Pets Could Go Home With You Today
September is here, fall is on the way, and we have three adorable pets ready for adoption from Roice-Hurst Humane Society. You just never know from week to week what kind of pets are going to show up at Roice-Hurst looking for a forever home. This week we have a beautiful stray cat, a tiny spirited chihuahua, and a dog that loves to play fetch.
Body Found after Possible Road Rage in Montrose County
A tip led Montrose Sheriff's deputies to a body lying in the middle of a road
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle trailer park could see over 60 new units added
A proposal to extend a conditional use permit to expand King’s Crown Mobile Park in Rifle was approved unanimously by the Rifle Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 30. King’s Crown was originally built in 1975 at 200 W. 20th Street and features 134 residential units. In September...
nbc11news.com
Smoke increases as heat starts to ease...slowly
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Smoke from wildfires will blow from the north into Western Colorado tonight and Wednesday. The highest concentrations of smoke will be tonight in the Grand Valley, so you may smell smoke. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for areas just north of us, including Garfield County. While the thickest smoke and the worst air quality will be just north of our area, the smoke will increase and you’re likely to notice it through at least Wednesday. Forecast data indicate the smoke will begin to thin and disperse on Thursday.
