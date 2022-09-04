Read full article on original website
Reddit NFT avatars selling for a premium on OpenSea
Sales of recently launched Reddit blockchain-based avatars are rising on nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea, outperforming the platform’s proprietary store. Reddit, the “front page” of the internet, plugged into the burgeoning world of NFTs with the announcement of collectible avatars in July 2022. The avatars became available to users in August and are already generating thousands of dollars in sales for artists.
Mainstream media on the Merge: Risky move or climate nirvana?
Mainstream outlets are starting to pick up on the significance of next week’s Ethereum Merge, describing it as a “major overhaul” that could either accelerate crypto adoption or send disastrous shockwaves across the market should it fail. The Merge has been in the making since the original...
Stack releases crypto trading app aimed at teens and parents
Crypto-curious teens may be able to try their hand at real crypto trading after the launch of education and trading app Stack — aimed at teaching under 18s how to trade and hodl crypto. The crypto trading app was launched by mobile software firm Stack on Sept. 8, with...
The Sandbox's Instagram account compromised, hackers try to rent BAYC NFTs
Metaverse platform The Sandbox saw its Instagram profile hacked and used to try and rent out Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible tokens (NFTs) from a number of users on the social media platform. The voxel-powered NFT platform’s profile was compromised by hackers on Thursday, promoting a fabricated raffle ticket event...
Why Prince Philip of Serbia is bullish on Bitcoin (not crypto)
Philip Karageorgevitch, Hereditary Prince of Serbia and Yugoslavia, is a strong proponent of Bitcoin while he criticizes altcoins for being mere attempts to copy the original cryptocurrency. “People want to make fiat. They want to make money. And so they're going to use Bitcoin's technology, Bitcoin's ideas and try to...
Sony Music files trademark application for NFT-authenticated music
American music giant Sony Music Entertainment has signaled intentions to utilize nonfungible tokens (NFTs) after filing a trademark application covering music and artists under the Columbia Records logo. According to an Aug. 30 trademark application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shared by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis...
Ethereum’s Bellatrix upgrade hiccups jangle nerves, but it’ll be right on the night
The Bellatrix upgrade preparing Ethereum for the Merge was successfully completed on Tuesday. However, concerns were raised over an almost one in ten missed block rate across the last 600 slots. The Bellatrix upgrade updated Ethereum consensus layer clients at epoch 144896 on the Beacon Chain prior to the upcoming...
Everyone’s talking about the Ethereum Merge: New report reveals the most interested countries
A new report released from CoinGecko uncovered the places around the world most interested in the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The data found Singapore as the country most interested and by a large margin at that. Singapore scored 377, which is nearly 100 points higher than the second place nations, Switzerland and Canada, both tied at 286 points. Germany, the United States and the Netherlands filled out the remaining top five spots.
Ethereum co-founder’s poll shows people want $100 lifetime .eth domains
As Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains became more popular, the conversation has steered toward .eth domain pricing and what is considered to be a “fair” price to guarantee ownership for 100 years. In a Twitter thread, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin asked the community what price they think is...
