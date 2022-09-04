ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 31

Charles McMillin
4d ago

anyone else remember another police administrator from another failed police administration hired to clean up NOPD ? Remember how well that turned out ?

Reply
5
burnt white bread
3d ago

Depends on when they were actually cops. If they were under Rudy Gs term maybe. Anything after that is 🗑. Did anyone else notice her smug face?🤮

Reply
2
Michelle Lott-Echols
3d ago

if the mayor truly wanted what is best for the city, she would step down, get out of the way, & let someone else come in to lead & clean up the mess she has made! but she is selfish & greedy, so she'll hang on until the very end & try to get whatever she can that benefits herself while the city & its residents continue to suffer. A true leader would do the right thing

Reply
2
 

