Donna L
4d ago
Why can't they finish the construction on David Dr. between W. Napoleon and Veterans?? That's been going on almost as long!
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Garbage hauler Richard's Disposal hits back at City Hall over rising customer complaints
Richard’s Disposal, one of New Orleans' two primary garbage haulers, is hitting back against public comments from the city's sanitation director that detailed rising customer complaints in the company's service area, accusing him of making “demonstrably false” statements about its recent performance. In a three-page, strongly worded...
NOLA.com
New Orleans hires consultant to turn around police force, offers $30k incentives for recruits
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday announced an $80 million salary and benefit plan to lure fresh New Orleans Police Department recruits and keep current cops, a redeployment to tackle alarming 911 response times and the arrival of a former leader of the NYPD to help Superintendent Shaun Ferguson turn around the city’s struggling police force.
NOLA.com
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor
When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for curbside recycling: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell says she won't repay New Orleans for first-class flights, WVUE reports
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday she does not plan to reimburse the city roughly $29,000 she has charged this year to upgrade her airline tickets on official trips from coach to business or first class, despite a policy that requires municipal employees to buy the lowest airfare available, according to WVUE television.
WWL-TV
S&WB admits turbine operator overfilled oil tank, likely causing leak on neighboring property
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is now acknowledging that operator error likely caused an oil leak at one of its main power turbines earlier this year. Drops of oil from Turbine 5’s massive exhaust fell on the homes, vehicles and gardens of neighbors on...
NOLA.com
Our Views: We've got a first-class mayor, on the taxpayers' dime
In tough times, we’ve got a first-class mayor — or business-class mayor, anyway. And with crime out of control in the city of New Orleans and the economic situation dicey for families here, we imagine that LaToya Cantrell enjoys a good upgrade when she travels. Especially and frequently, in defiance of simple and clear-cut rules to the contrary, on her taxpayers’ dime.
NOLA.com
Plans for hotel in former Whitney Bank building delayed as developer looks for new partners
It’s been three years since Baton Rouge developer Mike Wampold and his partner Lenny Lemoine acquired the 111-year-old Whitney National Bank building in the Central Business District with plans of redeveloping the historic structure into a mixed-use development anchored by a high-end, boutique hotel. But the pandemic's effect on...
Picayune Item
Time-line to get county’s dry status on Nov. ballot seems tight
Even though the state passed a law in 2021 effectively ending prohibition in all counties, it is still up to each county in Mississippi that was dry at that time to decide if they want to abandon those old laws. Pearl River County in 2022 remains dry, creating an unfair...
NOLA.com
Edgewater Research survey shows voter support for recalling Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A new survey on Wednesday showed that a slight majority of New Orleans registered voters support the recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Fifty five percent of the 400 respondents to an automated "robopoll" said they favored ousting the mayor, while another 37% said Cantrell should remain in office and 8% said they were undecided. The survey was conducted Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 by Edgewater Research and My People Vote. It only surveyed voters via landline and has a 4.8% margin of error.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish inspector general names five 'high-risk' areas office will probe in 2023
Jefferson Parish’s taxpayer-funded government watchdog has released a list of five “high-risk” areas it will audit and evaluate in 2023, including how the parish spent $84 million in federal pandemic aid. The Jefferson Parish Inspector General's Office also plans to scrutinize the parish’s fire protection and suppression...
All-electronic tolling resumes on LA 1 in Lafourche Parish
DOTD encourages drivers to sign up for GeauxPass.com or to visit customer service in Golden Meadow to sign up to receive a bill by mail.
NOLA.com
Former superintendent can consult for New Orleans charter schools, state Ethics Board says
Former NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. can be a paid consultant for New Orleans charter schools after the Louisiana Board of Ethics ruled that his work would not violate state law. State law prohibits former agency heads or elected officials from working on a contractual basis for their...
NOLA.com
New Orleans 'night mayor' fails to respond to state Ethics Board after seeking ruling on conflicts
When Mayor LaToya Cantrell was asked last month about potential ethical issues in hiring a nightclub owner to manage New Orleans' night-based economy, the mayor cited a pending state Ethics Board opinion to argue that “no conflict of interest exists here.”. “Bottom line is we dealt with this head...
“That’s bull!” Gordon Plaza argument leads to shouting match between NOLA council members
The ongoing dispute between the City of New Orleans and Gordon Plaza homeowners blew up in a meeting of the New Orleans City Council. The homeowners blasted the Council, and then, two council members blasted each other.
fox8live.com
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
WDSU
Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners executive secretary arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. — The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners has been arrested and accused of a drug transaction, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of a drug transaction with a wanted suspect...
WDSU
Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish reopens after hazardous spill
KENTWOOD, La. — Interstate 55 northbound has reopened following a hazardous material leak near Kentwood, according to Louisiana State Police. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit Wednesday.
NOLA.com
Sheriff Susan Hutson fires four top-ranking deputies, another resigns in housecleaning
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Wednesday that she has fired four top deputies in a bit of a housecleaning after a violent and unruly summer at the New Orleans jail. A spokesman for Hutson’s office declined to say why the sheriff, who took office in May after campaigning as a progressive, terminated "for cause" captains Jerry Martin and Mark Jones, both of whom worked at the Orleans Justice Center, the parish jail.
WDSU
The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday
SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
WDSU
'Madam mayor, I came to this meeting prepared to resign,' former JJIC director offered to leave in January
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU spoke one-on-one with the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on Tuesday. Dr. Kyshun Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. "The evidence is in independent reports. We did make sure the facility is...
