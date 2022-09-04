ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Donna L
4d ago

Why can't they finish the construction on David Dr. between W. Napoleon and Veterans?? That's been going on almost as long!

NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for curbside recycling: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Kenner, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Kenner, LA
Government
NOLA.com

Our Views: We've got a first-class mayor, on the taxpayers' dime

In tough times, we’ve got a first-class mayor — or business-class mayor, anyway. And with crime out of control in the city of New Orleans and the economic situation dicey for families here, we imagine that LaToya Cantrell enjoys a good upgrade when she travels. Especially and frequently, in defiance of simple and clear-cut rules to the contrary, on her taxpayers’ dime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Edgewater Research survey shows voter support for recalling Mayor LaToya Cantrell

A new survey on Wednesday showed that a slight majority of New Orleans registered voters support the recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Fifty five percent of the 400 respondents to an automated "robopoll" said they favored ousting the mayor, while another 37% said Cantrell should remain in office and 8% said they were undecided. The survey was conducted Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 by Edgewater Research and My People Vote. It only surveyed voters via landline and has a 4.8% margin of error.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox8live.com

Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
LIVINGSTON, LA
NOLA.com

Sheriff Susan Hutson fires four top-ranking deputies, another resigns in housecleaning

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Wednesday that she has fired four top deputies in a bit of a housecleaning after a violent and unruly summer at the New Orleans jail. A spokesman for Hutson’s office declined to say why the sheriff, who took office in May after campaigning as a progressive, terminated "for cause" captains Jerry Martin and Mark Jones, both of whom worked at the Orleans Justice Center, the parish jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday

SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
SLIDELL, LA

