New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

NOLA82
4d ago

Thank you Reggie, Michael and Blyss Wallace for "putting your money where your mouth is". City leaders may ignore your hard work and dedication, buy not the community. I pray 🙏 that you receive back every dime you've invested in this what have seemed like a lonely and impossible task. Keep up the beautiful videos and still shots on social media. Stay strong. Stay healthy. Stay safe. To everyone else, please support Reggie Ford by visiting his art stand located on Decatur, directly across the street from Cafe Du Monde. Pay forward!

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for curbside recycling: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
City holding events to help renters pay past due utility bills

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will be assisting renters with past due utility bills on Wednesday and Thursday at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. The only qualifications needed for the assistance is to be a renter with a past due utility bill. The funds were made available to the city through pandemic funding.
Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century

Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District

It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
Utility assistance events happening this week for Orleans Parish renters

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is hosting community utility assistance events to assist eligible renters in danger of service disconnection. The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until capacity is reached. The goal is to provide financial assistance to eligible renters at risk of electric or water disconnection.
Sheriff Susan Hutson fires four top-ranking deputies, another resigns in housecleaning

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Wednesday that she has fired four top deputies in a bit of a housecleaning after a violent and unruly summer at the New Orleans jail. A spokesman for Hutson’s office declined to say why the sheriff, who took office in May after campaigning as a progressive, terminated "for cause" captains Jerry Martin and Mark Jones, both of whom worked at the Orleans Justice Center, the parish jail.
