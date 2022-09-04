Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO