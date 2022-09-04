Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by emailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024. To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.

Sunday, Sept. 4

EXHIBIT

Boonsborough Museum of History

The Boonesborough Museum of History

109 N. Main St.

Boonsboro

The museum contains a collection of historical objects of local and national significance. For information about the museum, go to www.facebook.com/BoonsboroughMuseum

FAMILY

Jammin' in the Park Music and Arts Festival

Sunday, Sept. 4 - 1 to 7 p.m.

Main Street Park

25 E. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Two stages and music all day, also arts and crafts vendors, kids' activities and 50/50 drawing, food trucks as well as craft beer and spirits. Main stage entertainment: Samz@7, 1 p.m.; Sussman, Jankura and Hepfer, 2:15 p.m.; The Loose Screws, 3:30 p.m.; Lucky Punk, 4:45 p.m.; Big Whiskey, 6 p.m. The solo/duo stage features John Dolly, 1:45 p.m.; The Flying Matlocks, 3 p.m.; G@g, 4:15 p.m.; The Note Riders, 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance or at the door; free for ages 10 and younger. Go to tinyurl.com/2p89wys4.

MUSIC

Pen Mar Dance Concerts

Sunday, Sept. 4 - 2 to 5 p.m.

Pen Mar Park

14600 Pen Mar Road

Cascade

George Tindall Combo will perform. Call 240-313-2807.

Shafer Park Summer Concert Series

Sunday, Sept. 4 - 7 p.m.

Shafer Park

37 Park Drive

Boonsboro

Jeff Taulton and South Mountain Jam will perform. Call 240-313-2807.

Red Heifer Winery Summer Music Series

Sunday, Sept. 4 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Red Heifer Winery

12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane

Smithsburg

Peter Heiss and Shawn Dennison will perform. For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.

Alex Barnett

Sunday, Sept. 4 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com/.

Tall in the Saddle

Sunday, Sept. 4 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Red Run Park

12143 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro, Pa.

Bring a chair. When volunteers are available, miniature train rides will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

CLASS

The Why and How of the Photographic Project

Registration deadline, Monday, Sept. 5

Berkeley Art Works

116 N. Queen St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Four photography workshops will meet Mondays, Sept. 12, 26, Oct. 31 and Nov. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. The instructor is Rip Smith. The workshop is limited to six participants. Cost is $175. To register and for information, go to https://berkeleyartswv.org/creative-photography-workshops/.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

FAMILY

Fairplay Carnival

Tuesday, Sept. 6, through Saturday, Sept. 10 - food stand opens at 5 p.m; rides start at 6 p.m.

Fairplay Carnival Grounds

18002 Tilgmanton Road

Fairplay

The carnival is hosted by Community Volunteer Fire Co. Inc. of District No. 12. Entertainment includes The Cruisers, Tuesday, Sept. 6; Chad Laughlin & The Blue Ridge Rain, Wednesday, Sept. 7; Spencer Hatcher, Thursday, Sept. 8; Hot Fun, Friday, Sept. 9; Brickyard Road, Saturday, Sept. 10. A community dinner including a roast beef sandwich with gravy will be Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. A cake auction will be Saturday at 5 p.m. and will include more than 40 cakes and desserts. Rides by Snyder's Amusements.

Pooch Plunge — Potterfield Pool

Tuesday, Sept. 6 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Potterfield Pool

730 Frederick St.

Hagerstown

A chance to swim with your dog. A fundraiser for Humane Society of Washington County. $5 per dog at the gate; people by donation. Go to tinyurl.com/2skeputk.

Wee Wonder Programs Registration Deadline

Registration deadline and payment due by Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Pine Hill Recreation Area

12684 Mentzer Gap Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

Wee Wonder programs will run Mondays, Sept. 12, 19, 26, and Oct. 3, 9:45 to 11 a.m. The program is for children ages 2 1/2 to 5 and is taught by Institute educators. The age-appropriate activities include exploring the outdoors, hikes, nature stories, rhymes, finger plays, nature games, nature-related arts and crafts and puppets. The fee for all four programs is $32; or $28 for members of The Institute, per child. To register, call 717-762-0373, or email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org. Go to www.natureandcultureinstitute.org.

HEALTH

Facebook Live: Recovery is a Journey

Tuesday, Sept. 6 - 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Facebook Live via www.facebook.com/brooklaneinc

Join Brook Lane therapist Donna Fogle as she shares information regarding the skills, tools and work needed to achieve a more full and satisfying life while in recovery. The program is presented by Brook Lane.

Thursday, Sept. 8

CLASS

Learn to Square Dance

Thursday, Sept. 8 - 7 to 9 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church

24 E. Baltimore St.

Funkstown

Gad Abouts square dance club will offer lessons covering modern western square dancing. Dress is casual. The first two nights are free and families are welcome. Students will dance on the first night. The dance hall is behind the church with parking and access via East Chestnut Street. Call 717-977-1040 or go to www.gad-abouts.com.

FAMILY

Fairplay Carnival

Continues through Saturday, Sept. 10 - food stand opens at 5 p.m; rides start at 6 p.m.

Fairplay Carnival Grounds

18002 Tilgmanton Road

Fairplay

The carnival is hosted by Community Volunteer Fire Co. Inc. of District No. 12. Entertainment includes Spencer Hatcher, Thursday, Sept. 8; Hot Fun, Friday, Sept. 9; Brickyard Road, Saturday, Sept. 10. A community dinner including a roast beef sandwich with gravy will be Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. A cake auction will be Saturday at 5 p.m. and will include more than 40 cakes and desserts. Rides by Snyder's Amusements.

EXHIBIT

Purple is the Color of Recovery: Prevent Addiction and Eliminate Stigma through Art

Thursday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Oct. 4 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; virtually beginning Saturday, Sept. 10

Washington County Arts Council

34 S. Potomac St., Suite 100

Hagerstown

The exhibit is presented by Washington Goes Purple and Washington County Arts Council. Go to www.washingtoncountyarts.com.

Amazing Tablescapes Information Session

Thursday, Sept. 8 - 5:30 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive

Hagerstown

An information session on submitting creations to the Amazing Tablescapes exhibit will be offered. The exhibit will be displayed Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the museum, and online through Tuesday, Feb. 28. To register for the session, call 301-797-5727 or email beyer.victoria@gmail.com.

FAMILY

Potomac Valley Audubon Society Outdoor School

Thursdays, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cool Spring Preserve

1469 Lloyd Road

Charles Town, W.Va.

The Potomac Valley Audubon Society will hold fall outdoor educational programs for children ages 5 to 10. Sessions are limited to 10 children and two adult instructors. Tuition is $235 for non-members; $215 members. For detailed descriptions, to enroll and to find out information, go to www.potomacaudubon.org/education, email amy@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

Pooch Plunge — Marty Snook Pool

Thursday, Sept. 8 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Marty Snook Pool

Martin "Marty" L. Snook Memorial Park

17901 Halfway Blvd.

Hagerstown

A chance to swim with your dog. A fundraiser for Humane Society of Washington County. $5 per dog at the gate; people by donation; VIP hour from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., $15 in advance. Go to tinyurl.com/y8ev6a7m.

The Institute's StoryWalkⓇ Sundays Registration Deadline

Registration deadline, Thursday, Sept. 8; event, Sunday, Sept. 11 - 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Pine Hill Recreation

12684 Mentzer Gap Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

September's storybook is "It's Fall" by Linda Glaser. Kids will join a guided walk along the story trail as they read the book together, then make a special craft project to take home. Children in grades kindergarten through five may be dropped off and picked up at 3 p.m. All families are welcome, but activities are geared toward preschool and elementary-age kids. Free. Registration is required by Thursday, Sept. 8. Limited to 20 children. To register, call 717-762-0373 or email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org. Go to www.natureandcultureinstitute.org.

Paintings by Kirsten Lee

Continues through Monday, Oct. 31 - Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.; reception Sunday, Sept. 11 - 2 to 4 p.m.

South Jefferson Public Library

49 Church St.

Summit Point, W.Va.

Lee creates in photography, paint and mixed media. Call 304-725-6227 or go to www.sojeffersonlibrary.com.

Discover Berkeley History

Continues through Friday, Dec. 30

Martinsburg Public Library

101 W. King St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

A series of exhibits illustrating the county's history, from the times of Morgan Morgan and Adam Stephen to the arrival of the B&O Railroad, the Civil War and the booms of agriculture, orchards and textile industries. Exhibit displays will change every two months throughout 2022. Go to Berkeleywv250.com.

In-Sights

Continues through Saturday, Oct. 29 - 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays; and by appointment.

Gallery 50

50 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Hosted by The Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro. The exhibit will showcase the work of five artists — Kirby Heltebridle, Robyn Jacobs, Patricia McCleary and Ann Ruppert — and photographs by Dan Mangan. Call 717-655-2500 or go to www.artsalliancegw.org.

'The Happiness is ...' Quilt Show

Continues through Sunday, Sept. 18 - Hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ice House

Corner of Independence and Mercer streets

Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

The annual quilt show will feature quilts produced by the local Delectable Mountains Quilt Guild. The annual Yard-Square Quilts, a display of more than 60 small 36-inch square quilts, will be auctioned on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at Berkeley Springs State Park. Proceeds will go to Black Cat Music Cooperative to benefit its Empowering Youth Through Music programs. Call 304-258-2300 or go to www.macicehouse.org.

Infinite Growth: An Exhibition of LGBTQ+ Artists

Continues through Friday, Sept. 23 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Frederick Arts Council Arts Center

5 E. 2nd St.

Frederick, Md.

LGBTQ+ artists from Frederick and the mid-Atlantic region respond to the idea of limitless change — understanding and embracing the emerging fluidity and perpetual transformation of the human experience. Go to www.frederickartscouncil.org.

FUNDRAISER

Giant Yard Sale

Thursday, Sept. 8 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 9 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 10 - 8 a.m. to noon

Family Life Center of St. Paul United Methodist Church

750 Norland Ave.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Sponsored by St. Paul United Women in Faith (United Methodist Women). In addition to yard sale "treasures," there will be clothing, collectibles, household items, electronics, sporting goods, books, toys and more. Pap's Dog Stop Hotdog and Sausage Cart will be on site each day. Yard sale proceeds will be distributed to many local missions and other missions administered through the United Women in Faith (United Methodist Women) organization. For information, call 717-263-4975.

LECTURE

An Evening with Rick Steves

Thursday, Sept. 8 - 7:30 p.m., lecture; 9 p.m., meet-and-greet

Weinberg Center for the Arts

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

Rick Steves will present a thought-provoking conversation about his travels and advocacy. Tickets cost $30 to $40, discounts for military, ages 62 and older, students, Frederick City employees and Frederick Arts Council members. Tickets for the meet-and-greet cost $76.75. All orders are subject to a $5 fee. Go to Weinbergcenter.org/performances.

Friday, Sept. 9

EXHIBIT

'Art for Food'

Continues through Sunday, Sept. 25 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; opening reception Saturday, Sept. 10 - 2 to 4 p.m.

Mansion House Art Center

480 Highland Ave.

City Park

Hagerstown

The exhibit benefits the Maryland Food Bank-Western Branch. Works by Valley Art Association members. All artwork will be for sale, and there will be a raffle at the opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 10. The exhibit and reception are free. Some of the proceeds from the sales and the raffle will help feed the hungry. Email kat.petersonstudio@gmail.com.

Art in the Hallway

Continues through September

Meritus Medical Center

Area between the hospital's main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center

11116 Medical Campus Road

Hagerstown

Artwork by Gwen and Larry Bergey will be on display and for sale. Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop with a portion of the proceeds donated to Meritus Medical Center Auxiliary.

FAMILY

Cruise-in

Friday, Sept. 9 - 5 to 8 p.m.

In front of Williamsport Town Hall

Conococheague Street

Williamsport

Street food, music, 50/50 drawing. $5. Call 301-573-1501 or email jmb@myactv.net.

Wee Naturalists: Monarchs in the Meadow

Friday, Sept. 9 - Mornings, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; afternoons, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cool Spring Nature Preserve

1469 Lloyd Road

Charles Town, W.Va.

Wee Naturalists is a program for preschool-aged children and a caring adult, which includes stories, short guide hikes and sensory nature exploration. Themes include: Sept. 9 - Monarchs in the Meadow; Sept. 30 - Pollinator Power; Oct. 28 - Halloween Hike; Nov. 18 - Fun in the Forest; Dec. 9 - Animal Tracks and Trails. Session fees are $15 per child; $10 per child for Potomac Valley Audubon Society members; Additional children $10 per child, $8 for children of PVAS members. Classes tend to fill quickly. To register, go to www.potomacaudubon.org/education, call 681-252-1387 or email amy@potomacaudubon.org.

Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - 1 to 5 p.m.

Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum

296 S. Burhans Blvd., U.S. 11

Hagerstown

Thomas the Tank Engine layouts, O three-rail interactive layout and Midwood Junction layout, O-scale two-rail and HO-scale layouts, historic photo and document display, railroad artifacts and more. $6; $1, for children ages 4 through 16; free for children 3 and younger . Call 301-739-4665 or go to www.roundhouse.org.

Jonathan Hager House Museum

Fridays and Saturdays - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jonathan Hager House

110 Key St.

Hagerstown

Jonathan House and Museum is open for tours. $6; $4, ages 62 and older, students ages 13 to 17 and military; $3, children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger. For information, go to www.hagerstownmd.org/309/Jonathan-Hager-House-Museum.

City Park Train Hub Museum and Steam Engine 202

Fridays and Saturdays - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

770 City Park Drive

Hagerstown

Retired cabooses and steam locomotive engine. Rides on Tommy 202 on Saturday, Sept. 17. $5; $3, ages 62 and older, students ages 13 to 17, military; $2 children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger. Go to www.hagerstownmd.org/310/City-Park-Train-Hub.

MOVIES

Silent Movies and Cartoon

Friday, Sept. 9 - 7 p.m., in-person and online

St. John's Episcopal Church

101 S. Prospect St.

Hagerstown

Dave Calendine, organist for the Fox Theater in Detroit, will improvise accompaniments to "The Haunted House" (1921) starring Buster Keaton; "Haunted Spooks" (1920) starring Harold Loyd and Mildred Davis; and silent cartoon "Alice the Whaler" (1927) by Walt Disney. The program may be viewed online at Facebook.com/stjohnshagerstown, and after the event on the church's website at www.stjohnshagerstown.org. Masks are encouraged. $10 suggested donation.

MUSIC

Interstate Rock Fest

Friday, Sept. 9 - entry 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 10 - entry 1 to 10 p.m.

Washington County Agricultural Education Center

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

south of Hagerstown.

Bands include Kix, Streetlight Circus, The Roadducks, Silvertung, Ever Rise, Slippery When Wet, Brickyard Road and others. For ticket prices and add-ons, go to wiynn.com/event/interstate-rock-fest-2022/.

Forever Young Series: A Tribute to the Grand Ole Opry

Friday, Sept. 9 - 7 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre Ballroom

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Kip and Dale Young of Forever Young Music will present a multimedia music presentation and tribute to stars of the Grand Ole Opry from Roy Acuff, Wabash Cannonball, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, The Carter Family and others. Tickets cost $25 plus fees. Call 301-790-2000 or go to www.themarylandtheatre.com/forever-young.

Jon Z

Friday, Sept. 9 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com/.

Vickie Weagly

Friday, Sept. 9 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Go to www.artsalliancegw.org.

Chris Janson

Friday, Sept. 9 - 9 p.m.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

750 Hollywood Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

Tickets cost $50 to $65. Ages 21 and older. For tickets, go to www.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment.

ONSTAGE

'Rumors'

Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18 - Fridays and Saturdays - 8 p.m.; Sundays - 2:30 p.m.

The Old Opera House

204 N. George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

A comedy by Neil Simon. Rated PG-13. Tickets cost $22; military, seniors ages 65 and older and students ages 18 to 25, $19; youth up to age 17, $15. Go to www.oldoperahouse.org/

'Murder on the Orient Express'

Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 6 - Fridays and Saturday evenings and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month

Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre

5 Willowdale Drive

Frederick, Md.

Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer on the Orient Express. Based on the book by Agatha Christie. Fridays and Sundays, $54; $44, ages 12 and younger; Saturdays, $57; $47 ages 12 and younger. Go to www.wayoffbroadway.com/box-office or call 301-662-6600.

OUTDOORS

Nature Storytime and Hike with Frederick County Public Libraries

Friday, Sept. 9 - 10:30 a.m.

Catoctin Mountain Park

14707 Park Central Road

Thurmont, Md.

Join a ranger and a librarian from Frederick County Public Libraries on this family-friendly adventure. The librarian will read a short story, aimed at 3- to 5-year-olds and elementary students. After the story, a ranger will give a short talk and lead a brief walk along the Blue Blazes Creek. tinyurl.com/mryd6864

Saturday, Sept. 10

CLASS

Printmaking Workshop, Picnic and Puppet Show

Saturday, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 - 9 to 11 a.m.

Wonderment Puppet Theater

412 W. King Street

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Presented by Berkeley Arts Council. The workshop is for kids ages 6 and older with one optional adult: Mom-n-Me, Dad-n-Me, Granny-n-Me type class. Kids can learn a different printmaking technique each week. Bring your lunch for a picnic after class, then stay for a puppet show. Three separate sessions are offered on Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. Fee is $5 per child per adult companion; optional puppet show is $7.50 per person, free for ages 1 and younger. To register, go to berkeleyartswv.org/special-introductory-workshops/.

FAMILY

Wings & Wheels Expo

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hagerstown Regional Airport

18450 Showalter Road

Hagerstown

Food, historic aircraft, classic cars, exhibits and information about Hagerstown's storied aviation history. Exhibs include vintage, locally built military aircraft and for a $200 donation, visitors can take a ride in a 1943 Fairchild PT-19. New Horizons Band will perform at noon. Go to Wingsandwheelsexpo.com.

Hagerstown Skatepark Grand Opening

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 1 to 6 p.m.

Fairgrounds Park

532 N. Cannon Ave.

Hagerstown

Food trucks, pro demo at 3:30 p.m., live music, best trick skate competition at 4 p.m., free skate lessons at 1 and 5 p.m., retail vendors. Speaker and Pro Skater Brandon Novak will attend.

51st Annual Boonesborough Days

Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shafer Park

37 Park Drive

Boonsboro

The festival showcases handmade crafts and historical demonstrations. Community worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m.

Lord's Acre Festival

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 2 p.m., live auction at 6 p.m.

Wolfsville Ruritan Community Park

12708 Brandenburg Hollow Road

Wolfsville

Available food: soup, sandwiches, french fries, baked goods, ice cream and soft drinks. Produce, crafts and flea tables from 2 to 6 p.m.; silent auction from 2 to 5 p.m.; live auction of featured quilt and unsold items at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Works in Progress Praise Band, a contemporary Christian band. Admission and parking are free. Bring lawn chairs. Proceeds will benefit Salem Church Building and Improvement Fund. Hosted by Salem United Methodist Church. Go to SalemChurchWolfsville.org/lords-acre-festival.

FUNDRAISER

Soup and Baked Potato Bar

Saturday, Sept. 10 - doors open, 3:30 p.m.; meal, 4 to 6 p.m.

Potomac Valley Fire Company

2202 Dargan School Road

Sharpsburg

The meal includes a baked potato with all the fixings, homemade chicken noodle soup, chili, salad and homemade roll. $10. Proceeds benefit Potomac Valley Fire Company. Call 301-432-2130.

Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County Yard Sale

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 8 a.m. to noon

Zion Episcopal Parish House

221 E. Washington St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

A fundraiser for Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County.

LECTURE

Civil War Symposium Commemorating 160th Anniversary of Battle of Antietam

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Frederick Community College

Jack B. Kussmaul Theater

7932 Opossumtown Pike

Frederick, Md.

The symposium, "Exposed to the Fire of Slavery and Freedom," is hosted by Shepherd University's George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War and Antietam National Battlefield. Free.

More information is available at nps.gov/anti/planyourvisit/160-symposium.htm

MUSIC

Mainstreet Waynesboro's Summer Concert Series

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 5 to 10 p.m.

Main Street Park

25 E. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Vinyl Tap will perform. Bubble Eats Food Truck; Routh Edges Brewing and Lake House Distilling. $10 admission. Bring chairs.

Mackenzie Ryan

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com/.

Red Heifer Winery Summer Music Series

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Red Heifer Winery

12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane

Smithsburg

Mark Baxter will perform. For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.

'I am King: The Michael Jackson Experience'

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 9 p.m.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

750 Hollywood Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

Michael Firestone performs as Michael Jackson. For ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $15 to $30. Go to www.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center

Sunday, Sept. 11

CLASS

Old Testament Overview

Registration deadline, Sunday, Sept. 11; class Mondays, Sept. 12, through Nov. 7 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Otterbein United Brethren Church

146 Leitersburg St.

Greencastle, Pa.

A study of the Old Testament, simply explained, with Jesus at its center. The class will cover the unified storyline of the Old Testament and place key events, people and Biblical books within the big picture. To register or information, call 717-860-6213 or email office@greencastleub.org.

FAMILY

Woodmont Lodge Open House and Guided Hike

Sunday, Sept. 11 - open house hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Woodmont Lodge

11761 Woodmont Road

Hancock

The annual open house invites visitors to explore memories of the early days of conservation in Maryland. Directional signs will be placed on Woodmont Road. Call 301-842-2155.

MUSIC

Red Heifer Winery Summer Music Series

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Red Heifer Winery

12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane

Smithsburg

Kerensa Gray will perform. For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.

Drew Adams

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com/.

Jill Fulton Band

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 2 to 4 p.m.

Shafer Park Gazebo

37 Park Drive

Boonsboro

Jill Fulton Band will perform country, blues, classic rock and soul during Boonesborough Days.

Pen Mar Dance Concerts

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 2 to 5 p.m.

Pen Mar Park

14600 Pen Mar Road

Cascade

Back to Back will perform. Call 240-313-2807.

Goodson Boys

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Red Run Park

12143 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro, Pa.

Bring a chair. When volunteers are available, miniature train rides will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Second Chances in Concert

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 4 p.m.

John Wesley United Methodist Church

129 N. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Christian musical group. A reception will follow the concert. A freewill offering will be accepted. Call 301-733-0391.

PromisedLand Quartet

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 6 p.m.

Marlowe Assembly of God

9045 Williamsport Pike

Falling Waters, W.Va.

Call 304-274-2474 or go to www.marlowechurch.com.

SEPT. 11 OBSERVANCES

Annual Remembrance Parade

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 6:30 p.m.

Main Street

Boonsboro

Hosted by First Hose Company of Boonsboro Inc. The parade is is held in memory of the fire, rescue and law enforcement personnel who lost their lives on 9/11. The men and women in the military who have lost their lives and those who are serving our country will also be honored. Held rain or shine.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 9:50 a.m.

Independent Fire Company

200 W. Second Ave.

Ranson, W.Va.

Assisting will be members of the Washington High School Patriot Chamber Choir and the Jefferson High School Cougar Air Force Junior ROTC. Bagpipe music will be provided by Joe Kent. The commemoration will occur between the times the World Trade Center towers collapsed. The victims at the Pentagon, at Shanksville, Pa., those in the War on Terror and those affected by their work at Ground Zero and the Pentagon also will be honored. Call 304-725-9622.

Monday, Sept. 12

LECTURE

Shepherd University's President's Lecture Series

Monday, Sept. 12 - 6:30 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education Auditorium

213 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Landon Grove, museum director and curator at Fort Ritchie, will discuss "Camp Ritchie: America's Secret Weapon in WWII." Call 304-876-5135 or email krice@shepherd.edu.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

FAMILY

Remembrance in the Park: A Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes

Tuesday, Sept. 13 - 6 p.m.

City Park

Emergency Service Tribute Garden

501 Virginia Ave.

Hagerstown

Honors those who currently serve, or have served, in the military, law enforcement and emergency services and the citizens who volunteer to keep the community a safer and more prepared place to live. Sponsored by the Washington County Emergency Management Corps, Washington County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Hagerstown.

MOVIE

'Dog' (PG-13)

Tuesday, Sept. 13 - 7 p.m.

Smithsburg Branch Library

66 W. Water St.

Smithsburg

Two former Army Rangers, Briggs and Lulu, race to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Refreshments will be served. Call 301-824-7722to reserve your seat.

OUTDOORS

Garden Talks

Tuesday, Sept. 13 - 6 to 7 p.m.

Monterey Pass Battlefield Park and Museum

Civil War Garden adjacent to the museum

14325 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro, Pa.

The Institute will offer a series of small-group garden talks with Pam Hind Rowland. Sept. 13's topic will be How to Design and Install Raised Beds in Your Backyard. $5 per program. Space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org. Wear shoes appropriate for being inside the garden. Seating is not available.