Columbia, SC

This luxurious, $1.3 million SC home for sale has a swimming pool with a waterfall. Take a tour

By Patrick McCreless
 4 days ago

Panoramic views and a relaxing pool come with this custom, $1.325 million Columbia home.

Located in a gated northeast Columbia community at 2 Enclave Court, this luxurious home was listed for sale just over a week ago by Anna Paige DuRant and Paul DuRant of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The 6,554 square-foot, two-story home has five bedrooms, five full baths, two partial baths and a three-car garage. The home sits across from the WildeWood Country Club.

The swimming pool included with a $1.3 million luxury home for sale in Columbia. Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty

The estate offers a sunlit open living space with panoramic views of the swimming pool, spa and waterfall in the back. The home is on an acre of property, surrounded by meticulously manicured landscaping.

Inside is a sweeping staircase in a marble foyer. There is a large, gourmet kitchen with solid cherry cabinetry and double islands that opens into a stunning two-story great room.

A view of the main room inside a $1.3 million luxury home for sale in Columbia. Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty

The owners suite wing on the main level offers a remote gas log fireplace, a lighted tray ceiling, bayed sitting area, a tumbled marble spa bath with heated floors and his and her walk-in closets. There are three enclosed suites upstairs with large walk-in closets and window seats.

The extra large fourth bedroom works as a second master bedroom and has an extra room currently used as a gym.

The 1,100 square-foot garage has an abundance of cabinetry and storage.

