ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head businessman wanted affordable rent for employees. He spent $3M to make it happen

By Lisa Wilson
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

Businessman Kevin Carter isn’t waiting for the Town of Hilton Head to address the issue of workforce housing.

Instead, he’s tackling it on his own with a nearly $3 million investment in island properties that he buys, renovates and makes available for his employees to rent.

Carter is owner of Hilton Head Health, a weight loss and wellness resort that has been lauded as one of the best in the nation .

“I don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘Well, my kitchen’s not going to be open on Monday,’” Carter said. “We’re a 24/7 resort that has to have fully functioning everything around the clock.”

Even before COVID intensified Beaufort County’s housing shortage, Carter saw that affordable housing was going to keep Hilton Head Health — or H3, as it’s sometimes known — from recruiting and keeping the best employees.

“With the growth of Bluffton, people don’t have to drive all the way onto the island to get the same money or the same opportunity, so that’s part of it,” he said.

Also, rising property values have given landlords an opportunity to sell or to increase rent dramatically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s05K9_0hhftBcq00
With ever increasing rents and diminishing number of affordable living options on Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head Health owner Kevin Carter stands in island apartment that he recently purchased and had remodeled. The money Carter charges is what he calls “reasonable rates,” rents that help him cover upkeep, utilities and taxes. He remodels them to a quality that would be comfortable to him. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Health now owns 19 residences, including studio apartments, condos and even a single-family house. Utilities are included in the monthly price of about $600 a month per bedroom.

“We’re a team,” Carter explained. “If you’re worried about losing your house, or you’re worried about all these other things in your life, it’s hard to come to work and focus on giving our guests the best experience that they can. And so for me ... I want to take that burden off of the employees as best I can.”

Carter estimated that around 35% of Hilton Head Health employees rent from the company.

Matt Barrack, a fitness trainer, is one of them.

He moved from Greenville six years ago to work for Hilton Head Health but only moved into an apartment owned by his employer at Cotton Hope Villas earlier this year.

“The place I was in, the rent just got too expensive,” Barrack said. “I couldn’t justify it. I really tried to find a place on my own first, but everything was more expensive than the place I was living.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GR6yr_0hhftBcq00
Hilton Head Health’s trainer Matt Barrack, left and massage therapist Rachel Sharp both benefit from the wellness resort’s employee-assisted housing, the two photographed in the fitness center on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on Hilton Head Island. The resort’s owner has bought island properties, rehabbed them and rents them to his employees at affordable rates that allow them to live on the island. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

He said he probably would not have continued working at Hilton Head Health without its housing program.

“I had considered, if I can’t find a place, I might have to leave the area,” Barrack said.

Rachel Sharp is a massage therapist who relocated from the Detroit area to work at H3 last year.

“They immediately offered me a place to live because they knew how hard it was going to be to find a place,” she said.

Sharp said not having to look for a rental helped her start her job more quickly, so all she had to do was pack her things and move.

In her two-bedroom condo at Forest Cove, each roommate has her own bedroom and bathroom suite on either side of a shared living room and kitchen.

“It’s a great setup,” Sharp said.

Dillie MeHaffey is a laundry attendant who has lived in an H3-owned one-bedroom apartment in The Gatherings for about six months. She said she would not have been able to move from Oak Island, North Carolina, without the offer of an available apartment.

“The good thing about the job is that it does make living in this area affordable,” she said.

All three employees expressed some degree of hesitancy about being dependent on their employer for their housing.

“I know that if I stopped working here, I would not be able to afford to live here or I would have to have to have roommates,” MeHaffey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mUMh_0hhftBcq00
Kevin Carter, left, owner of Hilton Head Health, stands in one of his apartments as he looks through his phone to determine the number of properties he has purchased as Rob Moonen, the wellness resort’s facilities director and project manager recounts them out loud on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on Hilton Head Island. Carter and Moonen determined that they have 19 units with a total of 26 bedrooms that are rented to employees. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Still, the benefits, at least in the short term, outweigh the risk, they said.

“It’s amazingly convenient,” Sharp said. “I am very aware of how lucky I am.”

The Town of Hilton Head, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow, says the median home price on the island is $420,000 and the median rent is $1,500 per month.

The town is evaluating bids for a new affordable housing development on 12 acres just off William Hilton Parkway near Marsh Point Drive. Details like the type and number of units have not been finalized, but construction could start as early as next year.

In late August, 300 mostly Spanish-speaking tenants were given eviction notices at Chimney Cove Village, a low-income apartment complex on Hilton Head. Nearly all of the families who live there work on the island, officials said. The evictions have been temporarily rescinded.

Comments / 8

El
4d ago

A business owner who isn’t greedy. One who identifies a problem/issue, and then finds a solution. An employer who values his/her employees. Many can learn from this if they are willing to learn. Hilton Head Island needs to step up.

Reply
6
Katrina Brabham
4d ago

Great story. Thank you sir for helping your employees you have a big heart.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Hilton Head Island, SC
Business
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
yourislandnews.com

Future of Port Royal development project uncertain

Board denies request for variance to protect massive live oak. For the second time in recent months, a tree is at the center of efforts by Port Royal residents to squash, or at least alter, a development project. At least for the moment, those efforts appear to have been successful.
PORT ROYAL, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Cinnabon, preschoolers, mobile bar and a new blues hotspot

Here are the latest golden nuggets of entrepreneurial activity around Bluffton and Hilton Head Island. Cinnabon Food Truck opens in Bluffton: Rumors of a sugary surprise circulated on social channels for months and thankfully in this case, the scuttlebutt was true. Monique and Kenneth Frazier officially opened the Cinnabon Food...
BLUFFTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort Memorial Express Care adds nurse practitioner

Beaufort Memorial Express Care & Occupational Health has added a broadly experienced board-certified nurse practitioner with a doctorate in nursing practice to its clinical team. At Express Care, Nathan Nowell, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, treats minor illnesses and injuries in adult and pediatric patients of all ages. No stranger to Beaufort,...
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Carter
yourislandnews.com

Port Royal moves to save historic oaks

The Town of Port Royal’s Development Review Board (PRDRB) chose to preserve a 350 year-old “Mother” Live Oak tree and her nearly dozen-member oak grove “family” at their regularly-scheduled Sept. 1 meeting. In doing so, the board thwarted the plans of a Spartanburg-based real estate development group to build 200 apartment units.
PORT ROYAL, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Two new knees gave Bluffton man new lease on life

When David Collins decided it was time to schedule knee replacement surgery, he likely had a better understanding of what he was getting into than even the best-informed patients. Collins sold orthopedics for one of the major manufacturers of replacement joints for much of his career. His new knees were,...
BLUFFTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#3m#Workforce Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Beaufort SC You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Beaufort South Carolina, you have come to the right place! We have carefully curated a list of the best attractions in this lovely city for your vacation bucket list. From bars and restaurants to parks and trails and everything in between, there’s something on our list for everyone!
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
counton2.com

Daufuskie Island Ferry could get a new docking station

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — The Daufuskie Island Ferry could soon see a new home on Hilton Head Island. The new docking station would help Daufuskie residents navigate to and from the island while also improving conditions for people who wait for the ferry to pick them up.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
3K+
Followers
102
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy