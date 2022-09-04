Mad Apple iPhone 14 Pro notch-toggling video looks fake but highlights pill and punch-hole solution popularity

Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far
More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
TMZ.com
Steve Jobs' Daughter Says New iPhone 14 Is Same As Older Version
If there's anyone Apple might wanna impress, it's Steve Jobs' daughter, but the fact is she's far from blown away by the new iPhone ... which she thinks is pretty much the same as the previous edition. Eve Jobs, daughter of Steve and Laurene Powell Jobs, reacted to Apple's Wednesday...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro headed to Europe as user shares images of an early global model
There are plenty of Xiaomi fans who will be happy to hear that the Chinese OEM appears to be on the brink of launching its Smart Band 7 Pro onto the European market. The eagle-eyed data-miner Kacper Skrzypek first shared part of an EU declaration of conformity that was for a smart band product from Xiaomi. The model number given on the sheet is M2141B1, which the tipster revealed in a separate image as the Europe model number for the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The China model number for the wearable is reportedly M2140B1.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE are now official
While the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an Always-On Retina display, temperature sensing, and innovative features such as fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. The Watch SE is 20 percent faster than the first generation and its list of features includes sleep tracking, new ways to train with the enhanced Workout app, and more.
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
BBC
UK firm takes on Apple iPhone 14 and Elon Musk with satellite phone
A British smartphone maker hopes to steal a march on Apple and Tesla boss Elon Musk with a new satellite-connected handset, the BBC has learned. If there is no wi-fi or mobile network signal, the idea is the Bullitt phone will automatically link to one of two global satellite networks.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China
AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
notebookcheck.net
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are official with the latest H2 chip, longer battery life, enhanced ANC, and an advanced case
Apple has announced the second-generation AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event held today. The new AirPods Pro have a brand new chipset, better noise cancellation, more battery life, and improved sound quality. The 2022 AirPods Pro also have an updated case. The new AirPods Pro are powered...
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 official launch announcement confirms 5G and an OLED screen for the upcoming smartphone
Honor has released an X40i in 2022 thus far; now, the OEM has announced that it intends to launch a flagship sibling for that smartphone. The device is now touted as a leap forward for its series, as it will be the one to bring OLED displays to its typically affordable series.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Action 3: Specifications emerge for GoPro Hero 11 series competitor ahead of 'Looking for Those Who Go Beyond' launch event
@DealsDrone has shared more details about the DJI Action 3 on Twitter, having teased the action camera's release last month. As we discussed at the time, the leaker claimed that DJI would return to the Osmo Action's design for the Action 3, just a year after introducing a new form factor with the Action 2. Incidentally, screenshots and specifications for the GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini have also recently leaked, which we have discussed separately.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MateBook E Go is unleashed as a new Windows on ARM 2-in-1 with a 2.5K display starting at just over US$600
Huawei has made its new MateBook E Go official as the world's latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-based PC. It is a Windows 11 tablet at its heart that comes in Nebula Gray or Snow White finishes; however, it has launched with 2 further color SKUs based on the magnetic keyboard dock/cover with which each of these new devices is bundled: Sakura Pink or Interstellar Blue.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 6 battery drain and overheating issues: Latest monthly update promises to resolve endurance woes
Google Pixel phones are known to be buggier than the average smartphone. Unfortunately, the release of Android 13 on Pixel phones also contributed to this problem. Google is now pushing out a software update for Pixel devices running the latest version of Android that promises to address a handful of issues including abnormal battery drain.
Rumours abound over Apple’s ‘far out’ iPhone 14 launch
The invitation to Apple’s latest iPhone launch event on Wednesday, at which the company is expected to reveal new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch, shows a starfield in the shape of the company’s logo, with the caption “Far out”. The company’s event invitations frequently...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to outperform its MediaTek Dimensity rival
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is scheduled to debut in November as Qualcomm's next-gen premium chipset. The Qualcomm chip will go up against Apple's A16 Bionic and MediaTek's successor to the Dimensity 9000 series, and it now seems Qualcomm could have an edge on one of those fronts. According to...
Comments / 0