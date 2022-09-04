ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc

Improving antibiotics regimen for MAC lung infections

DRESHER, PA. (WPVI) -- We need bacteria to digest food and absorb nutrients. However, when a bacteria commonly found in soil and water gets into our lungs, it can cause trouble, in the form of a MAC infection. Rick Tepper of Dresher, Pa. has had asthma, pneumonia, and sinus infections...
DRESHER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy