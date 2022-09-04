ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery

The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs

A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy