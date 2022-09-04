Read full article on original website
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
BBC
Bingham: Driver jailed after street race crash saw spectator lose leg
A man has been jailed for causing a crash while racing other cars, which resulted in an onlooker's leg being amputated. Craig King, 40, was driving his Mini in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, on 3 June 2018 when he lost control on a roundabout. He was found guilty of causing serious injury...
