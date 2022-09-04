Lisa Marie Presley’s Wealth and Career

Lisa Marie Presley is one of the most famous singers and songwriters in the United States. She is also the only child of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley. To Whom It May Concern was released in 2003, and Now What was released in 2005. She also has an album titled Storm & Grace (2012). The Recording Industry Association of America has awarded her album, To Whom It May Concern, with the gold certification. The album was published in 2003. She has not only published albums, but also a variety of singles, some of which contain duets with Elvis Presley using music that the King had previously released before his untimely death. Find out everything you need to know about the American singer’s career, as well as her net worth and some interesting facts about her below.

Early years in Lisa Marie Presley’s life

Lisa Marie Presley was born on February 1, 1968, and is the daughter of Elvis Presley, who was known as the King of Rock and Roll music, and Priscilla Presley. Lisa was just four years old when her parents, Elvis Presley and Priscilla, split, and following the divorce, Lisa moved in with her mother in California.

At this time, she is the only heir to Elvis Presley’s estate, and in 2004, she sold 85 percent of it.

Lisa Marie’s music career

Lisa’s first album was released in 2003, and it was certified gold and peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Her second studio album was titled “Now What,” and it was released on April 5, 2005. It reached its highest position on the Billboard 200 chart at number nine.

Her third studio album, titled Storm & Grace, was released on May 15, 2012, and it was produced by T Bone Burnett, who has won both a Grammy and an Oscar.

Every one of her albums was met with universal adoration and praise from the music community.

On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of Elvis Presley’s passing, Lisa Marie recorded a “duet” with the late singer for one of his most well-known songs, “In the Ghetto.”

In addition to that, she was in the music video for “You Are Not Alone” by her ex-husband Michael Jackson.

Lisa Marie has also collaborated with a number of well-known musical performers, such as George Michael, Pat Benatar, and Richard Hawley, among others.

The total wealth of Lisa Marie Presley

It is estimated that Lisa Marie has a net worth of close to ten million dollars.

Lisa Marie’s personal life

1988 marked the year that Lisa Marie and Danny Keough tied the knot, but by 1994 the couple had parted ways. Benjamin Storm Keough and Riley Kough are the children that they have together as a couple.

After that, she wed Michael Jackson in 1994, but the couple later divorced in 1996 owing to a number of disagreements.

Even though she wed Nicolas Cage in 2002, the marriage didn’t last very long, and the two of them separated the following year in 2004.

She endured a lot of heartache in her romantic relationships, but she didn’t give up hope and ended up being married to Michael Lockwood in 2006. Finely Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood are the couple’s two sets of identical twin daughters. They had been married for a good number of years prior to their divorce in 2021.

Lisa Keough’s son, Benjamin Keough, passed away in the year 2020, and she recently expressed how heartbroken she was by the news in an interview.

Fascinating information regarding Lisa Marie

1. Elvis Presley adored his daughter and gave her numerous adorable and humorous nicknames throughout her life, including “Sweetcheeks,” “Yisa,” “Buttonhead,” and “Injun.”

2. She gives generously to charitable causes and has a heart of gold. She is responsible for managing the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation and makes frequent trips to charitable organizations including hospitals and orphanages in order to assist those in need.

3. She has trained with a skilled instructor in the martial arts because she is interested in the fiel

d. Presley has reached the level of “black belt” in karate.

4. Because Elvis enjoyed flying so much, he chose to honor Lisa Marie with the naming of his personal aircraft. Even though it has been grounded for the time being, the airplane continues to be a big draw for visitors to Graceland.

5. She has always had a strong interest in music, and this has helped all of her albums to achieve great success.

We hope that Lisa Marie Presley continues to make excellent music and uses it to motivate people all over the world. She possesses a lot of talent and a good heart.