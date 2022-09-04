ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Aultman's Dr. Samantha Clark stresses the importance of checkups, women’s health issues

By Rachel Karas, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago

The closing of the Medina Hospital birthing center and Summa Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital’s maternity ward reduced access to women’s health services for some Wayne County residents.

The Aultman Health Foundation wanted to change that, so it opened two new locations that both offer women’s health services.

Aultman Massillon opened in November 2020 and the Aultman Orrville Doylestown Health Center in Doylestown opened in November.

Bats are back: Students dealing with increase in sightings, bites at College of Wooster

Samantha Clark is a doctor in the Aultman Hospital system who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology. She is from the Wadsworth area and graduated from the Northeast Ohio Medical University in 2014.

She shared how important such services are, especially with developments in women’s health in recent years.

What kinds of women's services are being offered by Aultman?

Clark said there is a wide range of services women need.

By having what Clark calls an “all-encompassing OBGYN,” they can offer care for patients with pregnancy and post-partum needs as well as more specialized care for endometriosis or chronic pelvic pain.

This is helpful for many in the community, she said, especially members of the Amish community who don’t want to or can’t travel farther.

Clark said they see women of all ages – some as young as 9 or 10 up through their 90s – for annual exams and checkups.

For younger women, Clark said, it is important to discuss periods and birth control while also touching on topics such as safe sex and STD testing if they are sexually active.

Women in their 30s to 40s tend to have conversations about fertility and family planning, infertility and sometimes sterilization.

Menopause can mean issues, including hormonal changes and pain during intercourse, for women in their 50s. And breast exams are vital for older women as well.

Ohio infant and mother mortality rates: Death rates for infants and moms are still high. Why can't we fix this?

How do these programs help doctors approach sensitive topics such as abortion and breastfeeding?

As some have faced challenges like the shortage of baby formula and changes to abortion access, Clark said, she and her colleagues strive to meet the needs of each patient by letting them know their options.

Even with the recent Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, there are options available for pregnant women. Clark said doctors can be helpful by answering questions and offering advice.

“We could talk about the options of pregnancy or adoption,” Clark said. “Or if they're looking for an abortion or if they just want to kind of talk through things and see where they're leaning towards.”

Clark said there has been an increased interest in breastfeeding – both from women who had children and those who wanted to donate to others – in recent months due to the formula shortage.

When people would call in with questions about how to start breastfeeding and what kinds of medications could help, Clark said, they try to help answer questions and recommend patients see lactation consultants for more specialized help.

Why is access to women's health services important?

In Clark’s opinion, setting up annual appointments with an OBGYN is just as important for women as a regular checkup.

“A lot of people who had a hysterectomy, or they're just not due for their pap smear this year, think that they can skip out on seeing us,” Clark said. “But really you should see your OBGYN once a year for things. Just routine health maintenance.”

These regular check-ups can help doctors really talk tor patients and sometimes even find conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS, and breast cancer that may not have been caught by a regular doctor.

There is a full list of services and treatments listed on the Aultman website along with the names of several women’s health specialists.

Although there is no online scheduling option, patients can call the main office line to set up an appointment. Virtual visits can be set up if a patient has come into the office at least once.

Contact Rachel at rkaras@gannett.com.

Twitter: @RachelKaras3

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Aultman's Dr. Samantha Clark stresses the importance of checkups, women’s health issues

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Ribbon Cutting for the New Timken Family Cancer Center at Aultman Hospital Wednesday

Rendering of Aultman Timken Family Cancer Center (Aultman Foundation) The Timken Family Cancer Center Ribbon Cutting at Aultman Hospital is set for Wednesday at 10am. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei tells 1480 WHBC he toured the facility this summer with members of Canton City Council. He says it’s a beautiful 45,000 square feet of new construction plus 13,000 square feet of existing renovated space, for a total facility size of 58,000 square feet.
cleveland19.com

COVID-19 booster shots available this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved the new COVID-19 booster shot and Northeast Ohioans can get the shot as early as Sept. 7. The new booster is better suited for variants that keep evolving, particularly the omicron variant which is the top...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Doylestown, OH
City
Wadsworth, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
Wayne County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
whbc.com

Brown Promotes New Proposed Farm Bill in Wayne

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown is holding roundtable discussions with farmers across the state in preparation for creation of the next farm bill. Brown was at the Green Field organic farm south of Wooster last week. He says the bill needs...
WOOSTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Women#Checkup#Menopause#Abortion#Linus Women Health#The Medina Hospital#College Of Wooster#Aultman Hospital#Obgyn#Amish
barbertonherald.com

Barberton wards to stay put

Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
BARBERTON, OH
WFMJ.com

New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton

A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
tallmadge-ohio.org

9/11 Remembrance on Tallmadge Circle

After the service, volunteers will begin lighting the candles. Please bring your own candle lighter if you plan to assist. Throughout the day and evening plan to visit the Circle to see the beautiful display in memory of those lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11. The candles will be removed on Monday, September 12 at 8 AM and assistance is needed that day as well.
TALLMADGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
northeastohioparent.com

Living the “Sweet” Life in Aurora

As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
AURORA, OH
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

WAYNE COUNTY FAIR 2022: Five Things To Know Before You Go

* WHERE, WHEN, HOW MUCH? The 173rd Wayne County Fair is Sept. 10-15 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster just off U.S. 3 between Interstates 71 and 77. The gates open daily 8 a.m., the buildings are open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. General admission is $4. Children 6 and younger free. Veterans can get in free with ID on Tuesday. Senior citizens (65 and older) get in free on Wednesday. Season tickets can be purchased by anyone for $20. Membership tickets can be purchased by any Wayne County resident who is 21 or older for $20. Parking is free. To contact the fair office, phone 330-262-8001 or email waynecountyfair@yahoo.com.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
AVON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy