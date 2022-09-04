Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears’ Sexual Exploitation Complaint

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, two comedians, have been accused of soliciting two kids to take part in multiple sexually inappropriate comedic routines in public and to be filmed doing so. Both Haddish and Spears have responded to claims that they sexually abused any minors during the filming of their respective projects or in any other context by denying the charges. Regardless, a severe lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by plaintiffs known only as Jane Doe and John Doe was served on the two individuals.

Jane Doe’s Lawsuit

The plaintiffs say in their complaint that their mother introduced them to Tiffany Haddish and that they knew her personally. She further claimed that she went to a comedy camp where Haddish was a guest speaker and that Haddish told her that she had the “ideal role for her.” Jane Doe is only 14 years old. In addition, the complaint alleges that the discussion on the skit that took place between the kid and his mother was “redacted and utterly limited.”

In the case, Jane Doe claims that when she visited Hadish, she was shown a film in which two adults were eating sandwiches, but “the two were moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate the sandwich in a manner that imitated a sex act.” Spears requested her to perform the act in a manner that was similar to hers.

Case of John Doe in Court

On the other hand, the lawsuit that was filed by John Doe, who is just seven years old, alleges that Haddish reportedly ordered the kid to undress to his underwear for a video that was going to be about the “thinking of a pedophile.” In the accusation, it is alleged that Spears “lusted” after the youngster who was seven years old and molested him while Haddish was present. After the terrifying experience, the child reportedly called his mother and sobbed into the phone.

The attorney for Tiffany Hadish,

The legal team for Haddish has issued a statement in which they call the claims “baseless.” She went on to say that the plaintiff’s parents “have been seeking to raise these phony claims against Ms. Haddish for numerous years,” adding that “these bogus claims against Ms. She went on to say that “every attorney who has initially taken on her case—and there were several of them—has finally quit the matter once it became evident that the charges were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.” Now, [the mother] is having her adult daughter represent herself in this lawsuit that they are involved in. The two of them will have to face the repercussions of their pursuit of this foolish action together.