ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears’ Sexual Exploitation Complaint

By Nayla, No Comments
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2hUA_0hhfpc7V00

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, two comedians, have been accused of soliciting two kids to take part in multiple sexually inappropriate comedic routines in public and to be filmed doing so. Both Haddish and Spears have responded to claims that they sexually abused any minors during the filming of their respective projects or in any other context by denying the charges. Regardless, a severe lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by plaintiffs known only as Jane Doe and John Doe was served on the two individuals.

Jane Doe’s Lawsuit

The plaintiffs say in their complaint that their mother introduced them to Tiffany Haddish and that they knew her personally. She further claimed that she went to a comedy camp where Haddish was a guest speaker and that Haddish told her that she had the “ideal role for her.” Jane Doe is only 14 years old. In addition, the complaint alleges that the discussion on the skit that took place between the kid and his mother was “redacted and utterly limited.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Eduq_0hhfpc7V00

In the case, Jane Doe claims that when she visited Hadish, she was shown a film in which two adults were eating sandwiches, but “the two were moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate the sandwich in a manner that imitated a sex act.” Spears requested her to perform the act in a manner that was similar to hers.

Case of John Doe in Court

On the other hand, the lawsuit that was filed by John Doe, who is just seven years old, alleges that Haddish reportedly ordered the kid to undress to his underwear for a video that was going to be about the “thinking of a pedophile.” In the accusation, it is alleged that Spears “lusted” after the youngster who was seven years old and molested him while Haddish was present. After the terrifying experience, the child reportedly called his mother and sobbed into the phone.

The attorney for Tiffany Hadish,

The legal team for Haddish has issued a statement in which they call the claims “baseless.” She went on to say that the plaintiff’s parents “have been seeking to raise these phony claims against Ms. Haddish for numerous years,” adding that “these bogus claims against Ms. She went on to say that “every attorney who has initially taken on her case—and there were several of them—has finally quit the matter once it became evident that the charges were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.” Now, [the mother] is having her adult daughter represent herself in this lawsuit that they are involved in. The two of them will have to face the repercussions of their pursuit of this foolish action together.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Aries Spears
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy