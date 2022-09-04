Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard-Based Sidus Space Executes Multiple Launch Agreement with SpaceX
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Sidus Space, Inc., a Brevard County-based Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, today announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.
Brevard County businesses hope for another boost from next Artemis I launch attempt
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is working to set a new timeline for its third launch attempt of the Artemis I mission. An estimated 400,000 visitors flocked to the Space Coast hoping to see the rocket launch Saturday, but many of them either headed home early or looked to make the most out of what they saw as a less than ideal situation.
NASA: Artemis I rocket will not launch on Monday
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA provided an update Saturday after its second launch attempt of the Artemis I rocket was scrubbed at around 11 a.m. The trouble started at 7:30 a.m. when a fuel leak was detected on a hydrogen tank during initial fueling. The team attempted multiple times...
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Foreign Trade Zone Expands With Addition at Melbourne Orlando International Airport
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Port Canaveral’s Foreign Trade Zone #136 has expanded once again with the addition of Melbourne Orlando International Airport as an FTZ Operator for the receipt, storage, and distribution of jet fuel for international flights operating from the airport. Deliveries of...
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book
Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
click orlando
Seminole County school employees step up to troubleshoot after launching transportation app
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – New technology and apps on our phones are supposed to make our life easier and in most cases they do. But sometimes you have to work out the bugs. If you’ll remember, that’s what happened in Seminole County the first day of school. But the team at the Seminole County Public Schools Transportation Services worked through it, and because of that, were nominated for this week’s News 6 Getting Results Award.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
spacecoastdaily.com
Woman on Cruise Ship Out of Port Canaveral Dies After Deadly Shark Attack in the Bahamas
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. The woman and her...
click orlando
🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
See what’s next for SunRail expansion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
click orlando
‘It will get better:’ Osceola County leaders earmark millions to improve roads
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County continues to see massive growth, and with that comes transportation problems. A recent study found drivers in Osceola County have the worst commute in the state. Driving during the morning and afternoon commute can easily be the worst part of your day. It...
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
click orlando
Hurricane Earl to become season’s first major hurricane; Danielle now post-tropical
ORLANDO, Fla. – What has been an extremely quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season is now suddenly active. Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen in the Central Atlantic as it moves closer to Bermuda. While the center of the storm will likely miss the island, hurricane force-wind gusts will be possible Thursday into Friday. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm as it moves away from Bermuda and into the North Atlantic.
Snorkeling tourist on cruise out of Port Canaveral killed by shark in Bahamas
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
click orlando
Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote. Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor...
click orlando
UK tourists in Orlando react to death of Queen Elizabeth II
ORLANDO, Fla. – Just hours after the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, British tourists in Orlando expressed sadness for her loss. While visiting International Drive on Thursday night, Bradley Norton said he served five years in the British Royal Navy. [TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators...
