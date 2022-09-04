ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brevard-Based Sidus Space Executes Multiple Launch Agreement with SpaceX

BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Sidus Space, Inc., a Brevard County-based Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, today announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book

Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Seminole County school employees step up to troubleshoot after launching transportation app

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – New technology and apps on our phones are supposed to make our life easier and in most cases they do. But sometimes you have to work out the bugs. If you’ll remember, that’s what happened in Seminole County the first day of school. But the team at the Seminole County Public Schools Transportation Services worked through it, and because of that, were nominated for this week’s News 6 Getting Results Award.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See what's next for SunRail expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Earl to become season's first major hurricane; Danielle now post-tropical

ORLANDO, Fla. – What has been an extremely quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season is now suddenly active. Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen in the Central Atlantic as it moves closer to Bermuda. While the center of the storm will likely miss the island, hurricane force-wind gusts will be possible Thursday into Friday. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm as it moves away from Bermuda and into the North Atlantic.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

UK tourists in Orlando react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just hours after the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, British tourists in Orlando expressed sadness for her loss. While visiting International Drive on Thursday night, Bradley Norton said he served five years in the British Royal Navy. [TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators...
ORLANDO, FL

