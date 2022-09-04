Read full article on original website
Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield Sunday
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It will be a cheese lovers paradise in Pittsfield this weekend!. The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday, September 11. The event, sponsored by the Maine Cheese Guild, will feature 23 cheesemakers from around Maine and more than 20 non-food vendors. There will be...
Grant program helping preserve historic buildings across Maine
(WABI) - Preservation of historic buildings across the state are moving forward with help from more than $290,000 in grants from the Maine Community Foundation. The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program is providing funding for 22 projects in Maine including First Congregational Church of East Machias and the Ellsworth Historical Society, which received $20,000 each.
Ellsworth theater planning this year’s Halloween ‘Terror Trail’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand theater in Ellsworth is making plans for this year’s Halloween “Terror Trail.”. The theme this year is “Lost Pines Wilderness Survival Camp,” a 1980s themed survival camp where things have gone terribly wrong. The event will require dozens of volunteers,...
Litchfield Fair starts Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition since 1858 kicks off on Friday. The Litchfield Fair is known as a good old-fashioned country fair. With a heavy focus on agriculture, the fair also features rides, truck pulls, music, and more. Sunday, there will be an antique car parade at 12:30...
Clinton Fair celebrates agricultural heritage
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair is known as the “biggest little fair in the state,” and with good reason. The 69th edition of the fair features an extensive midway, favorite carnival eats and the signature truck and tractor pulls. Clinton is known as the...
Popular chainsaw show in Hancock back for one night, potentially last
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A popular chainsaw show in Hancock is back for one night and potentially its last. Ray Murphy, or Chainsaw Sawyer as he’s known to many, has been creating pieces of art with his chainsaw since he was 10 years old. He’s known for many creations...
Charity rodeo to benefit Anah Shrine
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A rodeo in Levant this weekend will benefit the Anah Temple Shrine and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Apple Hill Stables is hosting its fourth annual charity rodeo. Each year, they choose a different organization to benefit from the event. The rodeo starts Friday and goes...
Maine Grains announces upcoming 10-year anniversary
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Grains is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of manufacturing locally grown stone milled grains and serving the community. “I never dreamed how impactful it would be to rebuild a mill in this downtown, repurposing this building,” said Amber Lambke. The building was once the...
United Way of Eastern Maine changes name
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine now has a new name. The announcement was made at the non-profit’s annual breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning. Heart of Maine United Way is the second largest United Way in all of Maine. It is celebrating its 85th anniversary.
Bangor Raceway opens fall harness season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Raceway rolls on from the summer to fall meet season of harness racing. Wednesday’s 3 p.m. post time rang in a September to November slate of live racing that will span Wednesdays and Saturdays through Sept. 17 before Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday sessions in October, leading up to a marquee event on the race calendar.
Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
How about them apples? Recent rain helps Maine apple crop
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Many apple orchards are opening for the season, a sure sign summer is ending. But, how is the crop doing following a dry summer season?. TV5 visited Hooper’s Orchard Thursday to find out. They’ve grown immensely in their 25 years. In 1998, they started with...
Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
Independent gubernatorial candidate Sam Hunkler wraps up Bangor Rotary Club speaker series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor wrapped up their speaker series Tuesday with U.S. congressional and gubernatorial candidates. Independent candidate for governor Sam Hunkler spoke to the group at Husson University. He says he’s hoping to find common ground with Maine voters by offering another choice for...
Discussion continues for Bangor subdivision proposal
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Discussion continued tonight regarding a proposed subdivision near Broadway in Bangor. The project would include 30 duplexes and a new road off Lancaster Avenue. Planning board members and affected neighbors walked through the site plan before the meeting. A similar project had been approved in 2006,...
Waterville community helps stray dog on his road to recovery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “He was full of love. He wanted to fight, and so we had to fight with him,” said Rae-Ann Demos. The community has rallied to support Max, a stray dog brought to the Humane Society Waterville Area where Demos works as the executive director.
UMaine scientists researching solution to PFAS pollution
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - By now, the dangers of toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS in our water supply are well-known. What’s unknown is how to solve this national environmental issue. One University of Maine science lab is working toward a solution with far-reaching impacts. The PFAS in this...
Orrington’s Glory Watson scheduled for fifth pro fight in New England Fights card in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Orrington’s Glory Watson will compete in her fifth professional fight on Friday at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center. “The fanbase that I get is absolutely phenomenal. I’ve sold over 200 tickets so far of just people who want to come and support me,” said Watson.
Cross Insurance Center going cashless
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re planning on attending an event at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend, you’ll want to leave the cash at home. Starting Friday, September 9th they will be going cashless for all sales inside the venue. You’ll have to use either a...
