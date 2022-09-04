ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prozac for dogs: Vet's guide to dosage and side effects

By Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS
 4 days ago

Have you wondered if your dog would benefit from taking Prozac? Read on to learn more about Prozac for dogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prozac is an antidepressant commonly prescribed in humans that also provides benefits in dogs and cats when combined with behavior modification.

Some pet insurance companies will cover the cost of treatment for behavioral issues, so this is a point worth considering when you take out insurance for your pet. Let’s have a closer look at what Prozac is and when it should and shouldn’t be used in dogs.

What is Prozac for dogs?

Prozac, or fluoxetine hydrochloride, is an antidepressant, specifically a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI). Serotonin, sometimes referred to as a “happy hormone,” is a neurotransmitter that has been shown to boost mood and reduce levels of anxiety and depression.

SSRIs increase serotonin levels in the brain by preventing serotonin reuptake and removal from the central nervous system, allowing serotonin to accumulate. SSRIs can therefore help with several mental health issues in both human and veterinary medicine.

What does Prozac do for dogs?

Prozac is licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat separation anxiety in dogs. It can also be prescribed off-license for generalized anxiety, panic disorders, compulsive disorders, inappropriate urine marking, and some cases of aggression.

It is important to note that Prozac and other antidepressant or antianxiety medications should always be used in combination with behavioral modification techniques.

This includes identifying a particular dog’s triggers and either avoiding them completely or training the dog to react differently to them. Prozac can be a helpful addition to this type of training by lessening a dog’s heightened anxiety, which can interfere with their ability to learn, to allow them to respond better and learn more efficiently.

Prozac usually takes 3-4 weeks to start working in dogs, so it is more useful for cases with day-to-day issues like anxiety or compulsive behaviors. Dogs with specific phobias like fireworks or thunderstorms benefit more from short-acting medications with a quick onset, like benzodiazepines, to calm them down.

