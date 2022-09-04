Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moisture associated with Tropical Storm Kay will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times, in the mountains and deserts. The heaviest rain will likely be Friday afternoon and night along the east slopes of the mountains and adjacent deserts. Rainfall will be 2 to 4 inches with local amounts to 8 inches on the east mountain slopes. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 96. For the Wind Advisory, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101. For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with widespread temperatures of 100 to 110. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the mid 70s to mid 80s. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Orange County Inland EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 97. For the Wind Advisory, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
High Wind Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s to around 103 are expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s expected. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the 70s to lower 80s. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Orange County Inland EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 97. For the Wind Advisory, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104. Hottest across interior areas to Downtown Los Angeles. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the 70s to lower 80s. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
