Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Carbon Emissions, Live Music, and Franklin Paving
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, September 8th. She discussed testifying about the town’s position on Duke Energy’s carbon plan, The Tracks Music Series, the end of the Franklin Street repave, and more. Podcast: Play in new window |...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Jobs for Mebane, Capital Projects, and Chapel Hill Housing
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including a jobs announcement for Mebane, Capital Projects in Orange County, and the need for housing in Chapel Hill.
chapelboro.com
Frances Shetley Reflects on Her Impact on Carrboro
Sitting in her large yard on Hillsborough street in Carrboro on a sunny summer morning in late August, Frances Lloyd Shetley was showing off her fern garden. “This is a tassel fern, here,” she said, pointing to a large, potted fern on the patio. “And I have a great big one over here that I look at most every day that I enjoy.”
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Housing, Tourism, and Drake Maye
In today’s news: Chapel Hill tackles housing needs, Orange County sees rising tourism, and Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye wins all the awards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
This Just In: Thank You, Duke
This Just In – Next Tuesday, September 13, is World Sepsis Awareness Day. For me, the first week of September – every September from now on – is a sepsis awareness reminder. But every day is “Awareness Day” at my house. Three years ago this...
alamancenews.com
Mebane Sheetz to close for about 5 months
Drivers looking for a place to refuel or stock up on snacks around Mebane will need to take a detour for a few months. Starting September 19, the Sheetz located off I-85/40 at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane will be closed for about five months for remodeling, a store manager there confirmed Tuesday for The Alamance News.
Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council
Civil rights organization Emancipate NC says the city’s hands are not ‘tied,’ as officials told The N&O earlier this year.
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around the Hill: September 9 – September 11
Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, September 8 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Start your weekend early with some live music. The Tracks Music Fest is back and kicking off this Thursday, September 8th. The concert is free and will be outdoors at the Rosemary and Columbia St. Parking Lot. This week’s show will feature rap artist Godric, experimental folk band Magic Tuber String Band, and dance and electronic artist VSPRTN. Each show will be hosted by 97.9 The Hill’s own Aaron Keck! For more information about the artists playing, click here.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Player Don Chapman Arrested in Chatham County
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence and suicide. Don Chapman, a senior defensive back on the UNC football team, was arrested in Chatham County Wednesday night, according to reports. Inside Carolina reported the news of Chapman’s charges on Thursday afternoon, citing confirmation by the Chatham County clerk...
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child Protective Services investigated North Carolina mom weeks before daughters’ death: report
A report shows a Cary mother was investigated by CPS weeks before being charged in the death of her two daughters.
Intoxicated man drove on North Carolina train tracks, escaped car explosion: police
Sometime after realizing he was on the tracks, police said the man attempted to spin off, causing his car to catch fire and later explode.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Lisa Kaylie, Executive Director, Extraordinary Ventures
Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures Lisa Kaylie visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 7th. She discussed their mission and the upcoming Inclusive Employment Summit to help connect businesses with workers with developmental disabilities. Sponsored by the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill Carrboro. Podcast: Play...
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach.
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
chapelboro.com
Talking Books: Tracks Music Series
Music is the prompt this week, as Susan and Aaron look forward to the Tracks Music Series, starting Thursday in downtown Chapel Hill.
cbs17
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
Body found in early morning fire at Four Oaks home
One person is dead after a fire burned through a mobile home in Four Oaks Sunday morning.
Comments / 0